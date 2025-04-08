Laurie's 'White Lotus' Finale Monologue Proves Carrie Coon is the GOAT Carrie Coon stole the show with an incredible monologue in the season's final episode. By Joseph Allen Published April 8 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: HBO

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3. As fans have continued to digest the season 3 finale of The White Lotus, there are certain moments from the final episode that stick out. The final shootout, obviously, as well as the almost-poisoning of the Ratliff family.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid all of that chaos, though, many viewers have honed in on the monologue that Carrie Coon's Laurie delivers about halfway through the episode. That monologue, which is wonderfully delivered by Carrie, has become the lodestar for many people as they reflect on the season and what it was really about.

Source: HBO

Article continues below advertisement

What was Laurie's 'White Lotus' monologue about?

Although Laurie spent much of the eight episodes of this season of The White Lotus at odds with her two friends, Kate and Jaclyn, her monologue in this scene was an attempt to restate how important they both were to her. “I have no belief system. Well, I mean, I’ve had a lot of them. I mean, work was my religion for forever, but I definitely lost my belief there. And then I tried love and that was just a painful religion just made everything worse," she says.

"And then even for me, just like being a mother, that didn’t save me either," the monologue continues. "But I had this epiphany today: I don’t need religion or God to give my life meaning because time gives it meaning. We started this life together. I mean, we’re going through it apart, but we’re still together."

Article continues below advertisement

"And I look at you guys and it feels meaningful and I can’t explain it, but even when we’re just sitting around the pool talking about whatever inane s--t, it still feels very f--king deep. I am glad you have a beautiful face and I’m glad that you have a beautiful life. I am just happy to be at the table," she concludes. The monologue is deeply moving, and we can only hope that Carrie will get the Emmy love she deserves for her delivery of it.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

As for its meaning, the monologue is chiefly a restatement for Laurie of how important the two women she's with are to her. In fact, she suggests that their relationship, and the ways it has and hasn't changed over the course of time, is as meaningful to her as any religious beliefs she might have.

Over the course of this season of The White Lotus, we learn just how much Laurie's life seems to be crumbling. Her daughter is wild, she's divorced, and she didn't get the promotion she believed she deserved. In this final scene, though, Laurie chooses to relish the wonderful relationship she has with her friends, even if they get on each other's nerves.