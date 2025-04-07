Details on 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Release Date and Filming Location When will fans be graced with the presence of another batch of entitled and dysfunctional wealthy guests? By Jennifer Farrington Published April 7 2025, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Max

Mike White's The White Lotus puts economic class into a raw, real perspective (minus the deaths, of course). The series brings together the wealthy in some of the world’s most coveted vacation spots, only for them to remain ungrateful and unappreciative. But it’s the show’s mix of dysfunction, tension, and thought-provoking elements that has made it a standout. In fact, the third season, which wrapped on April 6, 2025, reportedly drew in millions of viewers per episode, per Variety.

Each season of The White Lotus follows a new set of families (with a few returning characters here and there), and Season 4 will likely be no different. HBO greenlit the show for a fourth season in January 2025, ahead of Season 3’s premiere. With the bizarre family dynamics and overwhelming entitlement keeping fans hooked, they’re now eagerly awaiting details for Season 4, including its release date and exotic filming location. Here's what we know about it so far.

When is 'The White Lotus' Season 4 release date?

Source: Max

HBO has yet to announce an official release date for The White Lotus Season 4, although filming is expected to begin in 2026, according to Forbes. If production follows the same trajectory as past seasons, fans can likely expect Season 4 to air at the beginning of 2027, though it’s possible it could arrive as early as the end of 2026.

Filming for Season 3 began in February 2024, and it wasn’t until February 2025 that the season premiered. Similarly, Season 2 began filming in February 2022, with the season premiering in October 2022. COVID-19 interrupted Season 1's filming, which caused some deviations in its filming and debut dates. It seems that, on average, it takes about a year or less for a new season of The White Lotus to air, from the start of filming to the release date.

Source: Max

Where will 'The White Lotus' Season 4 take place?

As for filming locations, the White Lotus Season 4 location has yet to be determined, but it might be filmed on a new continent. Back in 2023, Mike White reportedly said it would be a dream come true if The White Lotus "hit every continent," adding that it "kind of had to come to Australia" at some point, according to Deadline.

However, he made this comment while in Australia, so it’s unclear whether he was simply trying to give his audience hope that the show would eventually make its way there. If Mike stays true to his word, the show has already been set in North America, Europe, and Asia, leaving only a few continents to explore: Antarctica (which seems unlikely since most locations feature at least one pool or beach scene), Africa, Australia, and South America.

