Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jenna Fischer Said She Knew Her Husband Was a "Catch" When She Married Him Jenna Fischer fell in love with her husband, Lee Kirk, on the set of 'The Giant Mechanical Man.' By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 9 2024, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Mega

You know her as Pam Beesly from the beloved TV comedy series The Office, a character who starts off shy and unsure but eventually grows into her assertiveness. If you're an Office fan, then you know we’re talking about Jenna Fischer. Jenna may have been more reserved on the show, but she didn’t hold back on sharing some pretty scary news that will likely give her an even more special place in your heart.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna revealed on Instagram on Oct. 8, 2024, that she was diagnosed with stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer in December 2023. While Jenna has confirmed that she is now cancer-free after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, she couldn’t end her message without giving a shout-out to her husband, Lee Kirk, whom she married in 2010. According to Jenna, Lee has been her shoulder to cry on and her support system through it all. So, who exactly is Lee, and what does he do?

Who is Jenna Fischer's husband, Lee Kirk?

Source: Instagram/@msjennafischer Jenna Fischer and her husband, Lee Kirk, during the weekend she introduced him to her parents.

Jenna has been married to Lee since July 2010. The pair got engaged in June 2009 and shortly thereafter said, "I do." In 2024, the couple celebrated 14 years of marriage and 16 years together. Like Jenna, Lee is very much involved in the entertainment industry as a writer, director, and actor.

Article continues below advertisement

Lee contributed his talents to The Man Who Invented the Moon (2003), Pants on Fire (2008), and The Giant Mechanical Man (2012). He also wrote the play Sad Happy Sucker, which was produced in 2009, according to his IMDb bio, and wrote and directed Ordinary World, which was released in April 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna was previously married to James Gunn from 2000 to 2008. James is the CEO of DC Studios. While she and James don’t share any children, Jenna and Lee welcomed two kids together: a son in 2011 and a daughter in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

How did Jenna Fischer and Lee Kirk meet?

Before falling in love with Lee on the set of The Giant Mechanical Man, Jenna and Lee started dating after having a few script meetings. "I was hesitant to tell him that I was developing feelings for him because this is my first producing job," Jenna spilled to Vulture.

But before they collaborated on the independent film, Jenna revealed to Vulture that she had crossed paths with Lee once at a short film festival and again in a music video she appeared in, though they didn’t know each other well at that point. After a few meetings — which then turned into dates — the love between Lee and Jenna blossomed.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Fischer said she knew her husband was a "catch" when she married him.

Upon letting fans into her personal life in October 2024 by sharing her cancer diagnosis and that she was cancer-free after undergoing months of treatment, she also had to call out her husband for being by her side through the struggles she faced after receiving the devastating news.

Article continues below advertisement

Her message began, "Finally, I need to mention my husband Lee who has been by my side through all this. And I mean literally by my side ... surgeries, chemotherapy, doctor appointments, endless Googling, late-night ugly cries. He was here for it all."