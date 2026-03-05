When Is 'The Four Seasons' Season 2 Release Date? It's Sooner Than You Think Prepare youselves! By Tatayana Yomary Published March 5 2026, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Four Seasons. Netflix’s The Four Seasons is the platform’s latest breakout hit. Starring Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, Steve Carell, Erika Henningsen, and Will Forte, the series is an adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 comedy film of the same name, focusing on the dynamics of three couples. However, things quickly shift to two married couples over the course of four seasonal vacations spent together. While humor is the foundation, the series explores how dynamics shift among middle-aged friends as they navigate the struggles life can bring.

With Season 1 available for the masses to stream, fans can’t get enough of the series. As such, many have immediately asked for the network to release its sophomore season. And while the first season was released in its entirety in May 2025, fans are wondering if Season 2 is on its way. So, when is The Four Seasons Season 2 release date? Here’s the scoop.

When is ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 2 release date?

It’s time to prepare yourselves. According to Netflix’s Tudum, The Four Seasons Season 2 is set to hit the streamer on May 28, 2026. Following the Season 1 model, viewers can expect all episodes to be made available.

Based on the photos released of the new season, the gang is back together. The crew can be seen enjoying new adventures together while sharing laughs beachside, sipping libations, and pouring into one another.

Following Season 1’s dramatic ending of Nick’s fatal car crash, Ginny tells Anne that she’s expecting Nick’s child. With the expectation of Season 2 picking up where we left off, things have the potential to get complicated. After all, the weight of birthing a child whose father is no longer here is stressful enough. Not to mention, Ginny may not be in a mental or financial space where having children is feasible. So, it’s safe to say there’s a lot of story to explore.

Tina Fey revealed the writers’ plans for Season 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tina has been very open about the writing process for Season 2. “It’s been really nice, we have the same exact writing staff, and it’s already been really interesting for us to come together and share experiences, not just talk about the previous season but also our own lives,” Tina said. Tina also shared that, while the series heavily draws on scenes from the film, it is also a case of art imitating life.

