One Year, Four Trips, Endless Drama: Will Netflix Renew 'The Four Seasons' for Season 2?

Based on the 1981 film of the same name, The Four Seasons is Netflix's latest breakout hit. This heartfelt and sharply funny dramedy show, which stars Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte, follows six longtime friends who reunite for a weekend getaway, only to discover that one couple is splitting up.

Across four vacations spanning a year, the group's relationships are tested as old tensions resurface and new complications emerge. The series, which premiered on Thursday, May 1, 2025, has quickly captured the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. While the streaming service has yet to confirm the show's future, fans are already asking: Will there be a Season 2 of The Four Seasons?



Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Four Seasons'?

As previously stated, Netflix has not yet addressed the future of The Four Seasons. And so, it's unclear whether the show will return for a potential second season.

That said, it's worth mentioning that The Four Seasons was originally billed as a miniseries (aka a limited series) created to tell a complete story within a set number of episodes. This format typically suggests there won't be additional seasons for The Four Seasons.



Nevertheless, Netflix has a growing track record of renewing limited series after strong performance. For example, Beef was originally presented as a miniseries but was renewed following its success during the 2023–2024 awards season. Additionally, The Watcher, a 2022 mystery-horror series, was intended as a limited series before being picked up for a second season just one month after its debut.

Now, this trend isn't unique to Netflix. In fact, other streaming platforms have followed suit: Apple TV Plus renewed the Jake Gyllenhaal-led adaptation of Presumed Innocent, HBO renewed Mike White's wildly popular show The White Lotus, and Hulu brought back Nine Perfect Strangers (despite all three originally being conceived as limited series). So while The Four Seasons may have started as a miniseries, a second season (and so on) is certainly not off the table!

Tina Fey has expressed interest in a second season of 'The Four Seasons.'

After the show's debut, star Tina Fey, who co-created and wrote The Four Seasons, sat down with fellow creators Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher for a conversation with TV Insider to discuss all things related to the series. During the interview, the Mean Girls actress shared her hopes for a possible Season 2.



"I feel like we sort of don't dare to dream yet, but we did. Who knows," she told the outlet. "If we were lucky enough to do more of these, we'd certainly all like to hang out again."