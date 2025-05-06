Netflix’s ‘The Four Seasons’ Was Mostly Filmed on the East Coast "It’s a really, really beautiful place to get these four seasons.” By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 6 2025, 5:23 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Adult friend trips have often been known for bringing a group closer together or tearing them apart forever. Netflix's friend dramedy, The Four Seasons, shows that the secret to keeping a bond alive isn't just having one friend trip but about having multiple in one year. Why didn't anyone in my group chat think of this??

The Four Seasons reunites Date Night stars Steve Carell and Tina Fey, leading a group of middle-aged friends, including Colman Domingo, Will Forte, and Marco Calvani, who met in college and commit to going on four vacations together a year during each season. During each of the mini-series' eight episodes, the friends tackle difficult yet important challenges head-on. Several gorgeous backdrops accompany the array of emotions that come with The Four Seasons. Here's what to know about The Four Seasons' filming locations.

Where was 'The Four Seasons' filmed?

The debut season of The Four Seasons was mostly filmed in New York State. According to Tudum, the first two episodes, the "Spring" episodes, where fans witnessed an unbearable trip at Nick (Steve Carrell) and Anne's (Kerri Kenney) house, took place in several upstate New York locations, including Cold Spring, Newburgh, and Fishkill. A Google Maps search shows the areas aren't too far away from each other and are about two hours away from New York City.

In Episodes 3 and 4, the "Summer" vacation took place in Puerto Rico. During the trip, the group reluctantly vacationed at an eco resort chosen by Ginny, (Erika Henningsen). According to Marie Claire, the hurricane scenes were filmed at El Conquistador in Fajardo, on the northeast side of the island. The luxury resort's amenities include a spa, a small water park, an 18-hole golf course, and a 100-acre private island.

Then, once the "Fall" episodes come around, Nick, Anne, Kate, and Jack visit Vassar College for Parents weekend, bringing Kate, Jack, and Danny to their alma mater, which marked the beginning of their friendship. The series shot episodes 5 and 6 at the actual college in Poughkeepsie, NY. The cast stayed upstate to film the season's final episodes, the "Winter" episodes. Seeing New York through multiple seasons was something Tina, who was an executive producer on the project, was excited to see.

"New York is a beautiful and magical state — as well as a flexible one," Tina told Tudum. "It’s a really, really beautiful place to get these four seasons.”

Is 'The Four Seasons' based on a true story?

While The Four Seasons tackles many real-life topics, such as marriage's ebbs and flows, health crises, and hilarious moments in between (because life isn't black and white), the miniseries isn't based on a true story. It's a series adaptation of actor Alan Alda’s 1981 big-screen romantic comedy of the same name. The movie follows the same theme, with Alan and Carol Burnett playing one of the married couples, Jack and Kate Burroughs.

The miniseries takes a few modern takes, including the interracial and LGBTQ+ marriage of Colman and Marco's characters, Danny and Claude. In the film, Claude is a woman named Claudia and played by Rita Moreno. Still, miniseries offers the same feel-good energy Tina said she hopes resonate with viewers.