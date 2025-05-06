What Is Actor Colman Domingo’s Ethnicity? All About His Background Colman Domingo, who had been acting for several years prior, got his big break when he joined the cast of the AMC hit series, ‘Fear The Walking Dead.’ By Danielle Jennings Published May 6 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, Colman Domingo has amassed a devoted legion of fans who want to know every detail about him — including his background and ethnicity.

Colman, who had been acting for several years prior, got his big break when he joined the cast of the AMC hit series, Fear The Walking Dead. Roles in other high-profile projects such as HBO’s Euphoria, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and 2023’s The Color Purple followed.

What is Colman Domingo’s ethnicity?

Colman is Afro-Latino, with his mother being African American and his biological father being from Belize, with relatives from Guatemala, according to Interview. Following his 2022 Emmy win for his role as Ali on Euphoria, Colman opened up a bit more about his background and shared that his family was cheering for him. “They’re from Belize and Guatemala and all over Central America and I feel very proud,” he said, per Be Latina.

“I’m sure they’re screaming in the streets for me, they’re very proud of me being a part of this and representing not only Afro-Latinos but also representing humble people for West Philadelphia as well,” Colman continued. “You know, working-class parents and step-fathers and mothers, so I think I represent so many of them so it feels really, really good.”

The 2025 Met Gala was a chance for Colman to highlight his heritage.

As one of the co-chairs of this year’s event, Colman took the 2025 theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, to heart and expressed the significance behind it and what it means to the fashion world. In an exclusive interview with the Met Museum, Colman shared his thoughts. "I'm recognizing that it means more to me than I even imagined," he said. "It's someone who's been creating art and spaces who has knowledge and history, who's always trying to interrogate who we are, and understanding who's come before."

"You walk into a space, and you get met with some items, some artists, some artisans, people who have defined and redefined themselves, especially when it comes to the Black male experience. It's extraordinary," Colman continued. "I know where I'm standing in history right now, at least my little part of it ... my little droplet. If I can point someone's head back to history to understand how we got here, because it's not just because I'm here."

"It's because André Leon Talley was here,” he added. “It's because all these other artisans, people, and human beings were here. And so, it's extraordinary. I think it's going to be very impactful, and potent, and surprisingly, very emotional."

