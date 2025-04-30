What Happened to the Character Eleanor Lawrence on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale'? Portrayed by actor Julie Dretzin, Eleanor Lawrence was a polarizing figure during Seasons 2 and 3 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ By Danielle Jennings Published April 30 2025, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Hulu’s hit dystopian thriller The Handmaid’s Tale has audiences in a frenzy as the series’ sixth season continues to unfold. However, as new storylines and characters emerge, it’s a good time to take a look back at past standouts, such as the character of Eleanor Lawrence.

Portrayed by actor Julie Dretzin, Eleanor Lawrence was a polarizing figure during Seasons 2 and 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale before her fate was finally sealed.

Source: Hulu

What happened to Eleanor Lawrence on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale'?

As the wife of Commander Joseph Lawrence, who June and Emily are assigned to as handmaids, Eleanor Lawrence has a history of mental health issues. In Season 3, after an intense verbal altercation between them, June attempts to bring Eleanor refreshments in bed, but tragically discovers that she has overdosed.

Initially trying to wake Eleanor and call for help, June hesitates and waits beside Eleanor as she slowly dies. Following her death, June kisses Eleanor and spends a few final moments with her before she leaves the bedroom, putting the refreshments outside the door. The next morning, the Marthas discover Eleanor’s body.

Source: Hulu

Does Commander Lawrence ever discover what really happened to Eleanor?

Yes. Despite never letting on that he always suspected June being part of how his wife died, Commander Lawrence gets official confirmation from June when she angrily reveals the information in an outburst while the two were talking. ”You could have saved Eleanor,” Commander Lawrence said to a surprised June, who didn’t dispute his claims. This exchange all but proved to him that she was responsible for Eleanor’s death.

Source: Hulu

What is happening in the final season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale'?

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series star Elisabeth Moss talks about June’s journey as the show nears its end. “It was incredibly meaningful to be able to end this show as a mom, I have to tell you,” Elisabeth told the outlet. “I think I didn’t even realize it until I saw different points in the show as we went through.”

“Like in the beginning of Episode 1, the first image is of June on the train sitting there holding a baby. Then the end of Episode 1, the reunion with the mom. … I’m really glad that I got to have this last season playing June with a little bit more of a visceral emotional experience of some of the things that June is talking about or fighting for,” she said.

Source: Hulu