Netflix's 'You' Has Come to an End — Does Joe Goldberg Finally Get Caught? (SPOILERS) Does Joe Goldberg, the charming yet deadly stalker and serial killer, finally get caught? By Allison DeGrushe Published April 24 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 5 finale of You. This is it, folks — the end of the road for You. After nearly seven years, the fifth and final season of the hit psychological thriller series is now streaming on Netflix, and there is so much to discuss and unpack.

Article continues below advertisement

But let's be honest — the big question on everyone's mind is: Does Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), the charming yet deadly stalker and serial killer, finally get caught? Or does the abuser meet a much darker fate? Here's everything you need to know!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

So, does Joe get caught in Season 5 of 'You'?

After years of getting away free, Joe Goldberg finally gets caught in Season 5 of You. In the finale, Joe and his new fiancée Bronte (Madeline Brewer) are on the run, seemingly trying to build a new life together. But things take an exciting turn when Bronte reveals her true intentions and decides to take Joe down once and for all.

During a rather intimate moment, the writer pulls a gun on Joe, and a fight ensues. Amid the chaos, Bronte is shot — but she refuses to back down. She runs outside, but Joe is hot on her heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Once the coast is clear, Bronte races back inside the house to grab her phone and call the police. Sadly, Joe tracks her down, and they are soon outside again for a brutal showdown. Joe begins to strangle Bronte, just as he did with Beck (Elizabeth Lail), but she fights back fiercely. In a desperate move, she leaps into the lake, and Joe seemingly drowns her.

Article continues below advertisement

As Joe hears sirens and sees the police closing in, he realizes he's trapped. Bronte then makes her presence known and aims the gun at him. Joe begs her to kill him, insisting that he deserves to die. OK, he's clearly just trying to avoid facing any and all consequences of his horrific actions. But Bronte refuses to give in, telling Joe he will "live the rest of [his] life alone." In one final act of desperation, Joe charges at her. Without any hesitation, Bronte pulls the trigger and shoots him down there.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

The police arrive and take Joe into custody, finally putting an end to his reign of terror. In the next scene, we see Joe exiting a courtroom. Bronte's voiceover fills the air, revealing that "the trial was messy, the evidence horrific, and the truth undeniable."

Bronte continues, "After his conviction for the murder of Love Quinn and Guinevere Beck, allegations snowballed, turned into more convictions. One thing's clear: Joe Goldberg will never be free again."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Ugh, finally — justice has been served! While it took a lot of bloodshed to get here, it's a total relief to know that Joe Goldberg will never manipulate or kill another innocent soul again. In the final moments of the episode, we find Joe, now with a shaved head, in prison. After finishing The Executioner's Song, he lies down on his cot, and offers one final narration of his thoughts.