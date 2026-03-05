Steve Carell Has Been Married Over 30 Years and Is a Loving Dad — Meet His Kids "Having children is by far the most important and best thing that we ever did." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 5 2026, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Steve Carell might just be one of the most likable people on screen. He’s funny, wholesome, and the characters he plays are just entertaining to watch. But believe it or not, Steve is actually a pretty stand-up guy off screen, too. Unlike some actors, he’s been married to his wife, Nancy Carell, for three decades. While that’s pretty rare amongst Hollywood couples (because Nancy is also an actress and comedian), it’s certainly refreshing to hear. Oh yeah, and they also share two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, you might not have known this since most of us associate Steve with his movies and TV show roles, but yes, he’s a dad, and a very concerned parent at that. Want to know more about Steve’s kids, like how old they are and what they do for a living? Well, keep scrolling!

Steve Carell and his wife have two children, a son and a daughter.

Source: Mega Steve Carell and his wife Nancy.

Steve Carell and his wife, Nancy Carell, have been together for over 30 years, marrying in 1995. They actually met during an improv class Steve was teaching, and he told The Guardian in 2013 that he was “immediately attracted” to her the moment he saw her. “I knew early on that she was the right one,” he recalled, adding that as he watched her walk down the aisle, he felt a “sense of calm come over [him].”

Article continues below advertisement

A few years after their marriage, Steve and Nancy welcomed their first child, Elisabeth Anne Carell, who goes by Annie, born in May 2001. She is now 25. Steve recalled that after welcoming his daughter, his “career completely changed” for the better, he told The Guardian. Instead of overthinking auditions and worrying about landing roles, he cared less about the actual audition and more about his family.

Article continues below advertisement

On one audition after Annie’s birth, he said he “nailed it” because his only real concern was getting “home to my baby.” So, what did Annie grow up to become? Well, she attended Oakwood School in North Hollywood, Calif., and went on to graduate from Northwestern University in 2023, per NBC. However, it’s not entirely clear what career path she’s chosen, as she has largely stayed out of the spotlight, though she has been spotted accompanying her dad at select red carpet events.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Carell also welcomed a son, John Carell, in June 2004.

A few years after welcoming Annie, Steve and Nancy decided to expand their family by welcoming a son, John Carell, in June 2004. He’s now 22. Like his sister, John also chose to attend Northwestern University and was enrolled there as of June 2024, per NBC. He, too, remains mostly out of the spotlight, only occasionally appearing on the red carpet with his dad for premieres. While Steve is certainly a big name in Hollywood, he makes sure his “job doesn’t define [his] kids.”

He told The Guardian, “When we go to places, it's about them, and it's about us as a family. I think they're proud of me, but I'm just Dad. We try to present a unified front as parents.” In a more recent interview with Extra in March 2026 for the Rooster premiere, Steve admitted that you never stop worrying as a parent.

Article continues below advertisement