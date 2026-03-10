What We Know About Mikayla Nogueira's New Boyfriend — She's Dating Again Post Divorce Update Mikayla sat us down for her divorce announcement just three weeks before this one. By Risa Weber Published March 10 2026, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: TikTok @richlux713

On Feb. 12, 2026, beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira told her followers she was getting a divorce from her husband, Cody Hawken. Mikayla dramatically announced the relationship update as if her followers were close friends who really needed time to absorb the news.

Just three weeks later, Mikayla was back with another surprise about her love life: She's dating again. She posted a "Get Ready With Me" TikTok video on March 10, 2026, where she told her followers that she was getting ready for a date. Here's what we know about her new beau.

Source: TikTok / @mikaylanogueira

Mikayla posted multiple videos about her date night.

In her "GRWM" date night video, she wore a robe and applied makeup as she spilled the beans about her plans for the night. She started by saying, "Get ready with me to go on a date ... Yes, you heard that right." Mikayla went on to say that she wished she could "share the tea" about what has been going on with her personal life recently. She said that she's trying to be more private, and that her publicist probably wouldn't be happy that she's even making this video.

"Personally, I am obsessed with this era of my life that I'm in right now," she shared, adding, "I feel light. I feel free. I just feel like a f--king boulder was lifted off of me." She said that she feels like she's in a good place, even though she has had a hard time lately, presumably because of her divorce. Under the "GRWM" video, followers commented on Mikayla's announcement, with some supporting her and some questioning how soon she moved on from her marriage.

One TikToker poked fun at Mikayla's divorce announcement, where she dramatically told her followers that they needed to sit down before she shared the news of her breakup with them. "Diva, I haven't even stood up yet," they wrote. Another said, "Dayum, he ain't even left the driveway yet."

In another video, Mikayla shows off her date outfit: red-bottoms and a vintage Chanel purse with a black, off-the-shoulder Abercrombie dress. In a follow-up video, captioned "I changed lol," Mikayla showed off her post-date outfit, which is a brown and black knit dress that looks much cozier than her original look. In the video, someone reaches out to grab her waist and pulls her out of the frame.

A celebrity gossip influencer thinks they know who Mikayla's date is.

Mikayla didn't explicitly say that she has a new boyfriend, but it's totally possible that this isn't her first time meeting up with her mysterious date. Making videos together is not typically first-date behavior. TikToker @richlux713 thinks the mystery date is Mikayla's new boyfriend, and he even thinks he knows said boyfriend's identity.

Rich pointed out one of Mikayla's posts from early February that shows a man boarding a plane ahead of her to go to the Super Bowl. "That's him. Now let me prove to you that that's him," Rich said. He then shows a photo of a man sleeping on a plane and claims that it's another picture of Mikayla's new boyfriend. Next, Rich pulled up a photo from Dylan Panaggio's account. Rich says that the two women in the front of the shot are Mikayla and her friend heading into the Super Bowl.