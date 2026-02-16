Beauty Influencer Mikayla Nogueira Announces "Amicable" Divorce From Cody Hawken Mikayla asked her followers not to bring Cody's addiction into the conversation. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 16 2026, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @mikaylanogueira

Beauty influencer and entrepreneur Mikayla Nogueria has over 17.4 million followers on TikTok. She founded a successful makeup and skincare line called Point of View in 2025, and she recently posted about a new fragrance line she created. From the outside, it looks like she is thriving.

However, behind the scenes, things aren't going the way she hoped. She made a huge announcement about her personal life in a TikTok posted on Feb. 12, 2026: She and her husband, Cody Hawken, are getting a divorce.

Source: MEGA / Instagram @mikaylajmakeup

Mikayla said that her divorce has been "amicable."

Mikayla started her video by telling her followers that they should sit down, since she had big news to share. Then she said that she and her husband are splitting up.

"Cody and I love each other so much. We would do literally anything for each other. I want you to know that," she said. She told her followers that she won't be sharing details about why they made the decision to separate, and warned people not to believe tabloid speculation about what happened.

Mikayla said that she wants to protect Cody, and she believes that both she and Cody deserve to be happy. She said that her memories with Cody are some of the best memories that she has, and that neither of them regrets anything.

She also asked people not to pick sides and not to speculate about Cody's struggles with addiction affecting the decision. "They are two separate things," she said, adding, "It’s hard enough as it is to be an addict and stay sober."

Mikayla and her husband, Cody, decided to divorce in 2025.

Mikayla disclosed that the reason she seems so calm and collected in her video announcement is that she and Cody made the decision a few months ago. She said she's spent the last few months processing, crying, going to therapy, and talking with family and friends in order to get through the difficult time. She said that both she and Cody are terrified about entering this new chapter, but that they're also embracing the change.

What is Mikayla Nogueira's net worth?

It's hard to pin down Mikayla's net worth, but a Forbes article lists her yearly earnings as $7.8 million. She made their 30 Under 30 list for social media in 2024 and came in as No. 33 on their Top Creators list in 2025.

@stephanie.o.lee Replying to @Sharon.A.123 why Mikayla is worth 100m$ - at least. If you want the full breakdown of the numbers I did a whole video on that! But yes, she is THE biggest influencer right now and this is why. #mikaylanogueira #mikaylanogueira #beautyinfluencer @TIRTIR Inc. @Haus Labs ♬ original sound - Stephanie Lee

However, another TikTok creator, stephanie.o.lee, argues that Mikayla's net worth is closer to $100 million. She said that Mikayla must be making closer to $8 million a month and charging upward of $500,000 per sponsored TikTok post.