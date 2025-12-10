Distracted With ... Katie Austin (EXCLUSIVE)

Fitness creator, entrepreneur, and five-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katie Austin is inspiring millions to move with confidence.

A former Division I athlete turned social media star, Katie has built a thriving wellness empire through her app, KA Daily, her viral cooking show, Come On In, and her signature blend of workouts and real life content.

Following in the footsteps of her mom, fitness icon Denise Austin, she’s brought a new energy to the wellness world and she shared some fun facts about herself with Distractify!