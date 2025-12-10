Distractify
Published Dec. 10 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET

Distracted With ... Katie Austin (EXCLUSIVE)
Fitness creator, entrepreneur, and five-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katie Austin is inspiring millions to move with confidence.

A former Division I athlete turned social media star, Katie has built a thriving wellness empire through her app, KA Daily, her viral cooking show, Come On In, and her signature blend of workouts and real life content.

Following in the footsteps of her mom, fitness icon Denise Austin, she’s brought a new energy to the wellness world and she shared some fun facts about herself with Distractify!

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what you it be?

KA: An A symbolizing my last name Austin, and my new last name Armstrong! It’s also the first letter in the alphabet because if you ain’t first you’re last!! I’m kidding...

What is your most-used emoji?

KA: Weirdly, a cartwheel?! It just represents fun and letting loose to me haha I never take life too seriously.

katie austin husband
Source: Instagram

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:

KA: One of my sweet community members went into labor while doing my workout.. I loved hearing that one!!

What is your favorite TV show?

KA: All time?! Jane the Virgin HAHA but also love The Man in The High Castle... I have range!

What was the first concert you went to?

KA: Britney Spears.

What would your dream job be if you couldn’t be a fitness influencer?

KA: Chef or TV show host.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators:

KA: I love Wishbone Kitchen and Paige Lorenze!

What's your go-to karaoke song?

KA: "God Bless The Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts.

Tell us about the best meal you have ever had:

KA: My mom's homemade pesto pasta with her baked then shredded chicken. It’s the best thing you’ll ever have in your life.

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

KA: I can’t say ;).

Tell us about your dream collaboration:

KA: Honestly with either of the girls above! Meredith or Paige, but a brand dream collab: Reebok, Walmart or Target or my own cooking/kitchen line in Williams Sonoma OMG.

Share your top three desert island necessities:

KA: Bag balm (chapstick). Headphones. Avocado.

What is your No. 1 distraction?

KA: TikTok

