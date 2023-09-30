TikTok's favorite chef, Meredith Hayden —the founder of Wishbone Kitchen — has gained a cult following thanks to her delicious recipes and behind-the-scenes videos of life as a private chef. However, Meredith is taking her culinary skills off social media and participating in Amex Gold x Resy Present: Dip into Gold, a one-of-a-kind, “sauce-first” dining event that will bring together some of the buzziest NYC Resy restaurants as they reimagine signature dishes.

"As a chef and recipe developer myself, I was inspired by the unique sauce creations and dishes that will be made special for the event," she told Distractify, before revealing her favorite unexpected sauce & food pairing. "I love dipping fried chicken into mashed potatoes and gravy." Meredith also chatted with us to share her desert island necessities, her best meal, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what you it be?

MH: A wishbone.

What is your current most-used emoji?

MH: Probably the ✨ emoji.

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:

MH: I ran into a follower while at a McDonald's in the Amsterdam airport. It was so random, we had a good laugh about it.

What is your favorite TV show?

MH: I am obsessed with all of The Real Housewives series.

What was the first concert you went to?

MH: Usher!

What's your favorite color?

MH: Pink

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators:

MH: I love @cafehailee on TikTok, I'm always inspired by her recipes!

What's your go-to karaoke song?

MH: Any song by Queen.

Tell us about the best meal you have ever had:

MH: Laser Wolf is one of my favorite restaurants in New York and I always have an amazing experience there. The menu is built for sharing so it's perfect for going with a group of friends and trying a bunch of different things, which I love.

Tell us about your dream collaboration:

MH: I'd love to collaborate with a ceramics studio to develop my own line of tableware.

Share your top three desert island necessities:

MH: Olive oil, lemons, and salt.

If you couldn't be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

MH: A culinary instructor.

What is your No. 1 distraction?