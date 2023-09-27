Hilariously relatable internet comedian? Check. Podcasting queen? Check. Devoted guinea pig mother? Check. Knitting goddess? That's right — check. Brooke Averick, also known as Lady Efron to her fans, is wildly talented in every conceivable way. Aside from making TikTok and Instagram content for her million-plus social media followers, Brooke also hosts the show Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast with fellow internet sensation Connor Wood, where the two discuss thought-provoking pop culture topics.
Distractify chatted with Brooke to learn about her first concert, her desert-island necessities, and more.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
BA: My guinea pig Frankie or this drawing of a girl doing a back float in a pool that I’ve been eyeing.
Talk about the best fan interaction you've ever had.
BA: I love when people make a callback to something specific we’ve said on the podcast or something I’ve shared on TikTok/Instagram. I met one girl who had so many questions about my knitting, and I could have talked to her forever.
If you could anonymously start a rumor about yourself, what would it be?
BA: I was a child actress.
Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.
BA: It was the High School Musical tour after the first movie. I had no idea Zac Efron wasn’t going to be there (no one really knew at the time that it wasn’t him singing in the first movie) and I left the venue in tears.
What’s your least favorite color?
BA: Maroon.
What’s something no one knows about you?
BA: I tell everyone everything.
Who are your Top 5 celebrity crushes right now?
Luke Thompson (very niche — I saw him in a play in London. He’s also one of the brothers in Bridgerton)
Jonah Haur-King
Phil Dunphy
Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!
BA: I love Charles Gross and his passion for luxury design, which I know absolutely nothing about.
What’s your go-to karaoke song?
BA: "Can’t Fight This Feeling" by REO Speedwagon, preferably the Glee version if they have it… which they never do.
Tell us about your dream podcast guest.
BA: Larry David.
Share your top three desert-island necessities.
BA: Knitting supplies, my phone, a Harry Potter book.
If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?
BA: Marine biologist or FBI agent.
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
BA: Playing the New York Times games on my phone.