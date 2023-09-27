Hilariously relatable internet comedian? Check. Podcasting queen? Check. Devoted guinea pig mother? Check. Knitting goddess? That's right — check. Brooke Averick, also known as Lady Efron to her fans, is wildly talented in every conceivable way. Aside from making TikTok and Instagram content for her million-plus social media followers, Brooke also hosts the show Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast with fellow internet sensation Connor Wood, where the two discuss thought-provoking pop culture topics.

Distractify chatted with Brooke to learn about her first concert, her desert-island necessities, and more.