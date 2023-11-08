Blake Manning is more than just a pretty face. The influencer slash model with over 2 million followers across his social media platforms is also a student at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Currently signed to LA Models Management, Blake has also worked with major brands such as BOSS, JCPenney, and Curology. In an exclusive chat with Distractify, Blake revealed even more about himself, including his very first concert (featuring his famous second cousin), his favorite color, and his dream job (if he wasn't a model and content creator, of course).

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what you it be?

BM: I really want a tattoo and what I want is to get the Bible verse Philippians 4:13 as it has been my favorite verse — "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." I feel like that would be super cool to get tattooed on my forearm or chest.

What is your most-used emoji?

Source: Instagram

BM: My most used emoji has got to be 😭 because it can be used at any moment. Whenever I'm dying, laughing or something is super funny, I send it.

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:

BM: The best fan interactions I have ever had are when I went to Vidcon, I met so many amazing people who supported me and it was super fun!

What is your favorite TV show?

BM: My favorite TV show is definitely Outer Banks on Netflix and a close second is Ballers.

What was the first concert you went to?

BM: The first concert I have ever been to was a Brett Eldredge concert. He is my second cousin and it was such a good concert!

What's your favorite color?

BM: My favorite color is blue and to be exact, baby blue.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators:

BM: One of my favorite fellow creators is FlightReacts or Airrack, they have never failed to make me laugh.

What's your go-to karaoke song?

BM: My go-to karaoke song is "I Want It That Way" by Backstreet Boys and it’s a duet I usually do with my brother. Not to be biased, but we knock that performance out of the park and have so much fun getting into it.

Tell us about the best meal you have ever had:

BM: This is probably the hardest question because I love food in general. I would say the best meal I’ve ever had is when my mom makes homemade pizza. It is a family affair with my dad making/preparing the pizza dough since he did that for a job when he was a kid, and then my mom just makes delicious meat lovers pizza and margarita pizza or whatever we request and always serves it with a caesar salad. Now I am hungry for pizza.

Tell us about your dream collaboration:

BM: My dream collaboration with a brand has got to be either the NBA or Nike. That would be crazzyy!

Share your top three desert island necessities:

BM: 1. I will need a hammock so that I can chill near the beach and watch the sunset and sunrise. 2. I will need a lighter so that I can make a fire and stay warm. 3. I will need a knife because I have to find a way to get food.

Source: Instagram

If you couldn't be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

BM: Dream job would be a photographer or cinematographer because if I’m not on camera, I would love to be behind the camera.

What is your No. 1 distraction?