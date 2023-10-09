When it comes to relatable content on TikTok, Samantha Jo is easily one of our favorite creators. Whether it is a weekday trip to Target or a cooking video, Samantha never takes herself too seriously and that attitude has definitely paid off. Currently, she has over 3 million followers on the social media platform and she is launching her podcast, Fame-ished, alongside fellow content creator and BFF AndrewTMI on October 9. Samantha took time from her busy schedule to chat with Distractify and revealed her go-to karaoke song (a Taylor Swift classic, of course), her favorite color, and her deserted island essentials.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what you it be?

SJ: I would get some sort of tribute to my kitty Snickers who passed away last year. I had her since I was 5 and miss her more than anything.

Source: Instagram

What is your most-used emoji?

SJ: Definitely 🥺, I use it to get my boyfriend to say yes to things lol

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:

SJ: I don’t think I could pick just one. Anytime I get to meet people who watch and support me, it makes my entire day. It’s such a good reminder to keep going and that the videos I’m making are making a difference in people’s lives even when I don’t feel like they are. I love sitting and talking to them and hearing about their lives and giving them hugs, and just being able to thank them for all the opportunities they have brought me over the years. I wouldn’t have anything without them. They rock.

What is your favorite TV show?

SJ: Hands down, The Vampire Diaries. No questions asked.

What was the first concert you went to?

SJ: I went to an American idol concert for my sixth birthday and they sang me "Happy Birthday" because I’m so special.

What's your favorite color?

SJ: I wouldn’t be able to pick just one. My apartment looks like the rainbow threw up everywhere.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators:

SJ: I’ve been lucky enough to be on this “influencer” journey with my best friend @AndrewTMI. Finding genuine people in this industry is so difficult, so when you do, you keep them close.

What's your go-to karaoke song?

SJ: "Better than Revenge" by Taylor Swift. No explanation needed.

Tell us about the best meal you have ever had:

SJ: Anything that has mashed potatoes with it. I’m convinced mashed potatoes can turn anything into absolute deliciousness.

Tell us about your dream collaboration:

SJ: Imagine me on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Absolutely iconic.

Share your top three desert island necessities:

SJ: A chub rub stick. My thighs would be chafing like crazy out there. I’m already gonna be annoyed enough by the heat, don’t need to be annoyed by the chaf too. A magic conch shell — think smarter, not harder. My mom. If I’m going down she’s coming with me.

If you couldn't be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

SJ: I would love to be an Astro physicist and work for NASA but I simply don’t think my brain is smart enough for that.

What is your No. 1 distraction?