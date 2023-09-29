As is true for many of the podcast hosts of TMG Studios, Noel Miller got his start making content on Vine, later transferring his comedic talents to an alternative platform — in this case, YouTube. After appearing on plenty of videos on Cody Ko's channel, including the fan-favorite series "That's Cringe," Noel started his own channel, where he gained a huge and dedicated fanbase. Noel's particular brand of YouTube content includes calling out strange internet trends, reacting to TikTok videos, and offering hilarious advice to his viewers. After years of success on the video platform, Cody and Noel branched out and began the TMG Podcast, which has since evolved into an entire brand.
Distractify chatted with Noel to learn about his craziest tour moment, his dream job, and more.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
NM: My Social Security number on my forehead.
If you could give your younger self any advice, what would you say?
NM: Turns out jelqing doesn’t work, bud.
If you could collab with anyone on your podcast, who would you pick?
NM: Nicolas Cage.
What’s your least favorite TikTok trend?
NM: Whenever they put a dead person in the search with a fire emoji next to it.
If you were a UFC fighter, what would your walk-out song be?
NM: Gregorian chants at 432hz.
Tell us about the craziest tour moment you’ve ever had.
NM: A guy asked me for a picture in Scotland and he grabbed my a-- while we took it.
Who was your childhood celebrity crush?
NM: My wife. She’s the only woman I’ve ever known.
Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!
NM: Nicolas Cage, I love you man.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
NM: Crying that global warming ruined Las Vegas and I have nothing to bet my money on anymore.
What’s your biggest unpopular opinion?
NM: Potatoes are kinda mid.
Share your top three desert-island necessities.
NM: Chocolate, strawberries and sprinkles.
If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?
NM: The owner of Amazon dot com.
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
NM: What were you saying?