As is true for many of the podcast hosts of TMG Studios, Noel Miller got his start making content on Vine, later transferring his comedic talents to an alternative platform — in this case, YouTube. After appearing on plenty of videos on Cody Ko's channel, including the fan-favorite series "That's Cringe," Noel started his own channel, where he gained a huge and dedicated fanbase. Noel's particular brand of YouTube content includes calling out strange internet trends, reacting to TikTok videos, and offering hilarious advice to his viewers. After years of success on the video platform, Cody and Noel branched out and began the TMG Podcast, which has since evolved into an entire brand.

Distractify chatted with Noel to learn about his craziest tour moment, his dream job, and more.