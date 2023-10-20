What started as a hobby for creator Davis Burleson — uploading hilarious and relatable interview content on TikTok in his series What's Poppin'?, reminiscent of Billy Eichner's Billy on the Street — has now become a whirlwind of a successful career. Only in his early twenties, Davis has cemented himself as a pop culture icon, serving (literally) as SiriusXM's TikTok Radio host and chatting with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Meghan Trainor, Lewis Capaldi, and more. With hundreds of thousands of followers on his social media platforms and collaborations with several major brands and celebs, Davis's stardom isn't slowing down any time soon. Distractify chatted with Davis to learn about his favorite social media trend, his most-used emoji, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

DB: I cry every time I rip off a Band-Aid, so I can’t imagine how painful a tattoo will be. Thanks but no thanks!

What’s your most-used emoji?

DB: The yellow heart and star because it’s so inviting and happy. I love yellow!

Talk about the moment you felt like you had "made it.”

DB: I was in Canada and a guy asked me to sign his forehead with a Sharpie! I hope it lasted a couple of days… LOL.

Source: instagram/@davisburleson

Have you ever felt starstruck when working with a celebrity or influencer?

DB: Charlie Puth really made me nervous! I think he is so talented, and having him across from me chatting about his music was so surreal. I hope he remembers my interview!

Tell us about your favorite social media trend.

DB: The Roman Empire was the most recent trend to make me literally laugh out loud. I can’t tell you when we talked about it in school but have discussed it more in the last few weeks than I’d like to admit.

What’s the best meal you’ve ever had?

DB: Chicken tenders and French fries are my absolute go to. Yes, NO SAUCE. Give me that, and I am in heaven.

Who was your childhood celebrity crush?

DB: Before I was gay, Ashley Tisdale. Cole Sprouse was my gay awakening. Disney Channel raised me!

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

DB: Delaney Rowe! I’m obsessed with you girl. Also, honorable mention to Kylie Jenner because her vlogs have been everything recently.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

DB: "Baby Got Back" by Sir Mix-A-Lot. I don’t even need the monitor.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

DB: McDonald’s. I want my Davis Burleson meal. Chicken nuggets, fries, and a coke. No sauce.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

Source: unsplash

Rope for a pulley system

Knife to find food.

A book, because I am a part of the reading community!

If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

DB: The way I would make the best Real Estate agent!

What’s your No. 1 distraction?