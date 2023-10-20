Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Constantly Runs Into Same Man Throughout Her Life and the Story Is Wild One woman constantly runs into the same man throughout her entire life and tells the whole story. We break down the video inside. Read on! By Allison Hunt Oct. 19 2023, Published 11:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ajmagnifica18

It's normal to run into your neighbors or coworkers at the grocery store. You all live in the same community, so that isn't a surprise at all when you see them. But what isn't normal is to move literally three times just to find out that the same person moved as well, to all the same places you did. And then you run into them in two different countries in college. And then you find out you now work with their fiancé.

No we didn't make up this story because it's too weirdly specific. This exact thing happened to Alanna Jo, who goes by @ajmagnifica18 on TikTok, and she posted the whole saga for all of us in a now-viral video. There's a lot to unpack here so let's just get into it shall we?

A woman constantly runs into the same man throughout her entire life.

Alanna opens the video talking very fast explaining the she has bumped into this guy "Steve" her entire life and she "needs to know what it means." She explains that, "for 37 years there has been a person who has existed on the periphery of my life... this is the story of me and this boy."

Alanna then starts to explain that in her pre-school there was a boy named Steve. Steve and Alanna are in the same class in kindergarten, first grade, and second grade. However during second grade, her family moved from New York to Michigan. A couple months after Alanna started school in Michigan, the teacher announces that they are getting a new kid and in walks Steve.

Steve and Alanna are in the same class in second, third, and fifth grade before Alanna's family moves to a new house in the same city and she had to switch schools. Low and behold, Steve also switched schools and was at her new school for fifth grade as well.

Alanna and Steve went to the same middle school. In seventh grade, Alanna's family moved back to New York, but to a different town than they did before. Later that year, Steve's family ended up moving to the same random town.

Alanna then skips ahead and says, "Now is where the weird coincidences come." Alanna studied abroad during her junior year in college in Madrid and watched a World Series game at a random bar and Steve walked into the bar even though he was supposed to be studying abroad in London.

Later that year, Alanna and her friends in Madrid decided to go to Prague and missed the pub crawl that they were supposed to be on so they went to a random Irish bar instead. And guess who was there? If you guessed Steve then you would be absolutely correct.

Let's move on to the final straw that broke the camel's back. Alanna was in the copy room at her work on Oct. 6, 2023, and a co-worker was talking about her fiancé, who just happens to be called Steve. Alanna decided to ask her what her fiancés last name was, confirming that her co-worker is indeed engaged to the same Steve. Alanna is clearly trying to figure out what it all means, and so are the people in the comments!

One person said, "I can't wrap my head around the fact that you and Steve aren't friends after all that," which we'd have to agree. Alanna mentioned that they aren't friends but they also aren't enemies. They simply coexist, but the story definitely feels like fate was trying to get them together.

Another person joked, "Who ever is running your matrix is also running Steve's and is just two lazy to come up with two separate story lines." Honestly at this point, we are open to any and all possibilities because this is wild!

Others commented that Steve and Alanna are actually brother and sister and their parent's were having an affair, which would explain all the moves but wouldn't explain the meet ups in Europe. Alanna actually cleared this up herself in another video saying that both of them have done DNA tests and their parents are in fact their parents.