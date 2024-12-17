When e.l.f. Beauty created the film series Show Your(s)e.l.f. to shine a spotlight on inspirational role models who have overcome adversity to bring more positivity, inclusivity, and accessibility into the world, it's no surprise Viktoria Modesta was at the top of their list. The bionic pop artist and cultural provocateur has turned her prosthetic leg into a powerful symbol of self-expression and inspiration.

Article continues below advertisement

"What I love about this episode is how it so beautifully captures who I am — I'm an artist, a designer; I create music and fashion, and I like to travel," Viktoria told Distractify. "It’s about showing others how you can step into a situation that you are not expected to be in and conquer it." Viktoria also shared some fun facts about herself, including her most-used emoji, go-to karaoke song, and her dream collabs.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

VM: Ornamental dots and circles on my hand

What is your go-to makeup product?

VM: I start with e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer and then I love e.l.f's Instant Lift Brow Pencil in Dark Brown, H2O Proof Eyeliner Pen in Black, and Camo CC Cream. I apply Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray as the final step.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your most-used emoji?

VM: 👽, 🦾, 🫶

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your favorite TV show?

VM: I just finished 10 seasons of The Blacklist — it was the best.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

VM: Prodigy at the Brixton Academy in London. I left soaking wet from jumping, it was electric.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

VM: "Don't Speak" by No Doubt

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

If you weren't an artist, what would your dream job be?

VM: I make it my point to achieve all my dreams, so let's say I'm working on it haha

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

VM: That I am part of Illuminati! There is a video out there about it

Article continues below advertisement

Who would you love to collaborate with next?

VM: Space, Earth, and metaverse is my jam. SpaceX, Epic Games, Pangaia

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your favorite color?

VM: Black and white all the way

What projects are you excited to work on next?

VM: I’m working on the next generation of prosthetics, developing more artwork for exhibitions, and planning to go back to study!

What’s your No. 1 distraction?