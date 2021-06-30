Producer Alison Greenspan Tragically Passed Away at Just 48 Years Old

Alison didn't keep a public Instagram page or seem to really speak publicly about those close to her, but her feelings have been echoed by close friends in the wake of her passing. Through this, fans can gather a clearer picture of exactly how close the producer was with her husband, Jason Michaels.

Alison, who was a partner at Doug Robinson Productions, was described in a statement by Doug Robinson as "a tenacious producer who loved nurturing and protecting the artists she worked with" (per Today).

And he also recalled Alison's strong attachment to her beloved family:

"The only thing she loved more than her work was her family, her husband Jason, and her beautiful son Stevie."