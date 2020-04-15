By Participating in the "All In Challenge" You Could Meet the D'Amelio Sisters

The All In Challenge is a digital fundraiser that allocates money for a number of charities that fight hunger, from Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry to America's Food Fund. It was created by Fanatics' founder, Michael Rubin, as well as Alan Tisch and Gary Vaynerchuk, and basically calls for musicians, celebrities, and athletes to donate personal items or meet-and-greet opportunities to an online raffle. The money from the raffle tickets then goes toward the charities above.