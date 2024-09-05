Home > Life Goals From Gen Alpha to Boomers: This All-Inclusive Has Something For Every Generation Dreams Vista Cancun has entered the chat. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 4 2024, 9:00 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy Dreams Vista

When planning a multi-generational vacation, finding a destination that satisfies the needs of all family members can be a challenge. From grandparents looking for relaxing getaway to kids who want non-stop fun, all-inclusive resorts tend to focus on one or the other. The goal: find a resort that could do both. Specifically, an all-inclusive to celebrate my niece's third birthday, while also accommodating kids and adults ranging in age from 8 to 60-plus.

Fortunately, Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort checked all the boxes. Nestled in the exclusive gated community of Puerta del Mar, this contemporary resort in Cancun, Mexico offers something for every generation, making it an ideal retreat for families looking to reconnect and relax together.

One of the standout features of Dreams Vista Cancun is its family-friendly accommodations.

With over 400 rooms on the property, the resort offers a variety of options that cater specifically to families. The Family Connecting Suites, available in 185 rooms, are perfect for large families or those traveling with grandparents, parents, and children. You can also ask the staff to decorate the rooms for a special event, which we did for my niece's birthday and brought an instant smile to her face upon arrival.

These spacious suites provide both privacy and convenience, ensuring everyone has their own space while staying close together. The resort also boasts Preferred Club options, offering upgraded amenities and exclusive access to certain areas, such as the adult-only rooftop pool, ideal for the grownups seeking a bit of luxury (and time away from kids).

There were also activities for all ages.

Dreams Vista Cancun truly excels in offering activities that appeal to all age groups. Younger guests will delight in the Explorer’s Club for Kids, which offers supervised fun and educational activities while teens can hang out in the Core Zone Teens Club, enjoying social events, video games, and more.

The kids also have access to the resort’s two surf pools, which provide an exciting way to learn stationary wave surfing and poolside activities that change every day and are super engaging thanks to the resort's energetic staff. The adults meanwhile could enjoy drinks and tacos by the pool.

Adults are also not left out thanks to the world-class Dreams Spa, where we took advantage of the hydrotherapy circuit. Golf enthusiasts also have access to the Puerto Cancun Golf Course, designed by Tom Weiskopf, offering a challenging game with stunning ocean views.

Dining options to satisfy every palate — even the pickiest of eaters.

Meal times were another win at Dreams Vista Cancun. With nine dining options, there was always something to please everyone. My parents appreciated the variety of international cuisine, especially at the Bluewater Grill, which was adults-only during dinnertime. For breakfast, we often went to the World Café, where the kids enjoyed grabbing their food from the kids section of the buffet. Each restaurant we visited also made it extra special, singing Happy Birthday and bringing out a special dessert.

The rooftop Vista Prime restaurant was the perfect spot for a special family dinner, with breathtaking views of Cancun as our backdrop — and a few Instagram-worthy photo ops. It was our personal favorite restaurant on the property.

Plus, it was only 30 minutes away from Cancun International Airport.

After a long flight with kids, it was a relief to get to Dreams Vista Cancun quickly and start our vacation right away. The beachfront location was ideal, offering plenty of space for the kids to play and for us adults to relax in the water hammocks. Overall, Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort provided the perfect blend of relaxation, fun, and convenience for our family vacation.