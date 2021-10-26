All Time Low Has Denied Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Made Against the Band

If you're familiar with the pop-punk rock scene of the early 2000s, odds are that you know the name All Time Low . The band has been in the spotlight since 2003, and in the roughly two decades since they formed, they have released a slew of successful singles and albums that have solidified their status in the music industry.

Successes as a group aside, All Time Low has been in the spotlight recently for something far removed from music: allegations of sexual misconduct, which have largely stemmed from a viral TikTok . So, what exactly are the details surrounding the allegations made against All Time Low? Here's a breakdown of all of the known facts.

Allegations against All Time Low came in the form of a TikTok video.

Like many viral moments on the internet today, the claims made against All Time Low stemmed from a single since-deleted TikTok. In that video, an unnamed woman alluded to a band (which was later determined by internet sleuths to be All Time Low) that invited her on their tour bus when she was only 13 years old.

That video did not specify exactly what the band did, but in alleged screen shots from the comments section, the woman explained: "They literally tried to take my bra for their nasty collection and offered me beers. They got my friend's phone number and prank called her for months." She also gave hints about which band she was referring to: "They're not even that punk, they write songs about champagne and kids."

On Oct. 25, 2021, an anonymous woman's story was posted on Twitter, in which she accused the group's guitarist, Jack Barakat, of sexual assault when she was a minor, beginning in 2011 when she was just 15 years old. She claimed in the since-deleted thread that the abuse began on the band's 2011 tour and continued for years. She even added that in 2016 another band member witnessed her being assaulted by Jack and did nothing.

"I now realize that I was being manipulated by a man who groomed me during a time when I was an emotionally vulnerable child," she wrote in the deleted tweets. The woman also mentioned that the incidents in question involved drugs and were later in life a root cause of eating disorders, mental anguish, and suicide attempts that she dealt with over the years.

