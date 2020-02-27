Everything You Should Know About Season 3 of 'Altered Carbon'

Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to disclose more information about Season 3. According to ScreenRant, The Collider, and Digital Spy, it's very probable that the streaming platform will commission the next installment as well.

The platform announced its decision to run Season 2 in July 2018. However, the new episodes premiered only two years later, in February 2020, which indicates that enthusiastic viewers will likely have to wait at least until 2021 for the new episodes to come out.