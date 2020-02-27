We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Netflix

Everything You Should Know About Season 3 of 'Altered Carbon'



What's next for Takeshi Kovacs?

Season 1 of Altered Carbon chronicled the taciturn anti-hero's abrupt return to the devilishly corrupted world of Bay City, charting his attempts to solve a murder mystery only to get closer to his long lost love, Quellcrist Falconer. Season 2 captured their much-awaited reunion, which quickly turned bitter as she revealed her plans to commit a suicide attack of a colossal scale. As to Season 3? Let's see. 

So, what's there to know about Season 3 of 'Altered Carbon'?

Based on Richard K. Morgan's cult-classic sci-fi trilogy with the same title, the Netflix series plunges viewers into a bustling world where the rich stay alive forever, members of the Catholic community are facing persistent threats, and every citizen gets a shot at starting life anew once they implant their cortical stack storing their memory, wisdom, and precious bits of life experience into a new body or "sleeve." Bodies might perish, but the people don't. 