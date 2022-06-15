Alton Brown Is a Food Network Icon — What Is His Net Worth?
There are endless highlights to take note of when it comes to the career of Food Network star Alton Brown. He's so much more than a popular food show presenter.
He’s also a chef, author, musician, actor, and cinematographer. When it comes to being successful, Alton has certainly diversified his revenue streams. What is his net worth as of today?
What is Alton Brown’s net worth in 2022?
Alton's career has been in motion since 1998, which is why he has such an impressive net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he’s currently worth $13 million. The first show he landed was called Good Eats on PBS until the show moved over to Food Network.
Alton Brown
Show presenter, TV personality, chef, author, musician, actor, and cinematographer
Net worth: $13 million
Birthname: Alton Crawford Brown Jr
Birthday: July 30, 1962
Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Spouse: DeAnna Brown (1994-2015) Elizabeth Ingram (m. 2018)
Children: 2
Education: University of Georgia, New England Culinary Institute
From there, he became one of the most widely recognized faces on Food Network. In 2006, Alton took home a Peabody award around the time he started serving as a commentator on shows like The Next Iron Chef and Iron Chef America.
Anyone interested in the history of how people have enjoyed meals while traveling on the road can check out his show Feasting on Asphalt. The show had three seasons, with the third season taking on a title change to Feasting on Waves.
The reason Season 3 got a new title is that it focuses on Alton enjoying meals while traveling through the Caribbean Sea. Back in 2004, he won the title of Cooking Teacher of the Year in Bon Appétit Magazine. His passion for food and his love for cooking have taken him far in life.
Here’s what else fans of Alton Brown should know about the Food Network star.
Alton is quite popular on social media with over 822,000 subscribers on YouTube, over 850,000 followers on Instagram, and over 4.4 million followers on Twitter. Most of his content is food-based, and he is never shy about showing off his personality. He also has an official website that includes a section where people can shop for merchandise, books he’s written, and coffee blends.
Some of the pieces of merchandise Alton's fans can purchase include T-shirts, magnets, 8x10 photos with his signature, sodium chloride containment kits, diner mugs, and hats. He also sells sticker packs, pins, posters, and a few other interesting items. When it comes to Alton‘s books, he has eight published titles available now.
His most recent book is titled Good Eats 4: The Final Years. The Amazon description says, “This long-anticipated fourth and final volume in the bestselling Good Eats series of cookbooks draws on two reboots of the beloved television show by the inimitable Alton Brown — Good Eats Reloaded and Good Eats: The Return.”
It also mentions the fact that the book includes 150 totally new and improved recipes for people to cook like Alton at home on their own. Alton has cemented himself as being an extremely important member of Food Network, and his career — and net worth — stand as proof.