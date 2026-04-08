Alyssa Bradburn Motive: What Court Details Revealed About Her Father’s Killing As sentencing details emerged, people kept asking the same thing: what drove Alyssa Bradburn to kill her father? By Amy Coleman Published April 8 2026, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: KREM 2 News

When a case includes handwritten journals, a 911 call placed moments after the crime, and a defendant who appeared to smile in court, it is almost impossible not to search for a clear explanation. People want something that makes sense of it all. They want a reason they can point to. But in this case, even with detailed evidence and testimony, the answer is not as straightforward as many might expect.

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The details presented in court outline a sequence of events, planning, and shifting claims, but they do not land on one simple explanation. Instead, they leave behind a more complicated picture, one that raises just as many questions as it answers about what truly led up to that moment. What exactly was Alyssa Bradburn’s motive for killing her father? Here’s what we know.

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Alyssa Bradburn motive questions grew after prosecutors laid out how the killing happened.

The Spokesman-Review reports Alyssa Bradburn, 33, was sentenced to 28 years in prison on April 2, 2026, after being found guilty the previous month of first-degree murder with a firearm in the 2024 killing of her father, Timothy Bradburn.

Investigators said Timothy was ambushed as he came through the front door while still holding his suitcase and keys, reinforcing prosecutors’ argument that the killing was not spontaneous. He didn't even get to put his suitcase down. Bradburn put her dogs in a room so they wouldn't be in danger, put on safety glasses and earplugs, and shot him four times. He died immediately.

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Bradburn stated she began planning to kill her father about three weeks before the shooting. She even asked a gun shop how to handle the gun and practiced around the home. They argued the act was deliberate rather than impulsive. She said during the trial, “I killed Tim Bradburn, and I am guilty. I’m not afraid anymore. I’m OK with going to prison for however long.” But why? A reason wasn't given.

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Her earlier claims complicated the question of motive even further.

Bradburn initially alleged that her father had been abusive toward her and her dogs and claimed self-defense, but she later stopped claiming that after her brother, Trace Bradburn, testified. She stated she "didn't need to defend [her]self." Trace took the stand and talked about a loving and close family life and parents who would "do anything for their daughter." Her mother died from cancer in 2019.

According to prosecutors, Alyssa Bradburn said “she enjoyed the trial experience but that she deserved to be punished” after killing her father, Timothy Bradburn.



Read more: https://t.co/vxQJ06tEXc#OxygenTrueCrimeNews pic.twitter.com/QRPWhVz4Su — Oxygen True Crime (@oxygen) April 7, 2026 Source: X/@oxygen

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The case does not present a single, clearly defined motive in straightforward terms. Instead, the publicly available details focus on the sequence of events, the level of preparation described by prosecutors, and the defense’s later-withdrawn claims. It's even more confusing when you learn Bradburn had no prior criminal history of any kind.