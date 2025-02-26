PGA Tour Reporter Amanda Balionis Remains Silent About Her Marital Status In May 2024, it was rumored Amanda Balionis had an affair with Rory McIlroy. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 26 2025, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @balionis

After graduating from Hofstra University in 2008, sports journalist Amanda Balionis kicked off her career covering high school sports. Just three years later, she joined the PGA Tour as a reporter and host and has been covering golf ever since. These days, she's a full-time reporter at CBS Sports, covering PGA Tour golf, college football, and the NFL.

Article continues below advertisement

While Amanda has clearly built a successful career in sports journalism, she's also made time for her personal life. Here's a look at what you need to know about her life outside of work, including her relationship status.

Article continues below advertisement

So, is Amanda Balionis married?

In March 2022, Amanda Balionis married Bryn Renner, the former quarterback for the University of North Carolina and the Baltimore Ravens, as well as a former quarterbacks coach at FIU. The couple got engaged in March 2021, with Amanda sharing the news on social media.

"Hey @BrynRenner...forever sounds kinda perfect," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), alongside a photo from their engagement day. In the picture, the couple embraces, with Bryn smiling for the camera and Amanda proudly showing off her engagement ring.

Article continues below advertisement

However, in February 2024, eagle-eyed fans began noticing that Amanda had stopped wearing her wedding ring. By March, she had removed all references to her married name, Renner, from both her social media and television platforms.

Article continues below advertisement

As of now, Amanda's relationship status with Bryn remains unclear, but some reports suggest they may be separated. The reason behind their alleged split is unknown, but rumors have circulated it may have been due to Amanda's alleged affair with the No. 3 golfer in the world, Rory McIlroy.

There were whispers of an affair between Amanda Balionis and Rory McIlroy.

On May 14, 2024, professional golfer Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife, former PGA of America employee Erica Stoll. Just a day before the PGA Championship, Rory submitted the paperwork in Florida, describing their marriage as "irretrievably broken."

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after, rumors surfaced suggesting Rory ended his marriage to Erica, whom he married in April 2017, to be with Amanda Balionis. However, multiple sources denied these claims, stating that Rory and Amanda only shared a professional relationship — nothing more.

🚨 Rory McIlroy having an affair with CBS Golf Reporter, Amanda Balionis?



Both have recently filed for divorce from their current partners.



CBS has a mess on their hands! #PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/yjZvkZYAMC — LIV Golf Insider (@LIVTracking) May 19, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

A little less than a month later, on June 11, the divorce filing was withdrawn as Rory and Erica reconciled. Neither Amanda nor Rory have publicly addressed the rumors about their alleged romance, and it's unlikely they ever will.

Fast forward to February 2025, and Rory is speaking out about the drama surrounding his marriage. In an interview during Season 3 of Full Swing, he said, "Everything has worked out for the best," adding that he "can't wait for what lies ahead."