Amanda Davies, Daughter of 'One Life to Life' Alum Erika Slezak, Has Died at 42 Following Amanda Davies's death, fans took to social media with condolences for Erika Slezak. Read more about Amanda's life and her famous family. By Dan Clarendon Jan. 30 2024, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

The daughter of One Life to Live alum Erika Slezak, Amanda Davies, died “very suddenly” at 42 years old. Her cause of death remains a question mark for the soap’s fanbase.

A message on Erika’s official website announced the sad news, saying that her family is “heartbroken.” A rep for the soap star also confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly on Jan. 29, 2024.

What was Amanda Davies’s cause of death?

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies, who died very suddenly,” reads the message on Erika’s fan site, which is run by a family friend, according to Entertainment Weekly. “The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time.” Amanda's cause of death and other details haven't been provided, EW adds.

Amanda Davies costarred with her famous mother on ‘One Life to Live.’

Erika is famous for playing Victoria “Viki” Lord on One Life to Live for most of the ABC soap’s decades-long run. The show debuted in 1968, and Erika joined the cast in 1971 and stayed on until its finale in 2012. She also returned for the revival in 2013. Amanda, for her part, played a teenage Viki for One Life to Live flashback scenes in 2002, according to her IMDb filmography. She also starred in a 2011 short film titled The Gift, a drama about a couple’s breakup.

Amanda had a famous father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, too.

Amanda’s father and Erika’s husband is the actor Brian Davies, who acted on screen for more than four decades. He had parts in the films American Gigolo, The Age of Innocence, and Mickey Blue Eyes, among others, per IMDb. He also guest-starred on TV shows including As the World Turns, All My Children, and Law & Order. He, too, appeared on One Life to Live, playing Scott Edgar on the show in 1983.

Walter Slezak, Erika’s father and Amanda’s grandfather, was an actor who played the romantic leading man in German silent films and appeared in the 1940s-era American films like Once Upon a Honeymoon, The Princess and the Pirate, and The Inspector General, according to his AllMovie bio. He also won a Tony Award for the 1955 musical Fanny.

And Walter’s father — Erika’s grandfather and Amanda’s great-grandfather — was the legendary opera star Leo Slezak, who made his mark with Wagner operas and sang at the Vienna Opera and the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, according to Collier’s New Encyclopedia.

