Amanda Knox Welcomed Two Children Years After She Was Exonerated in 2015 Amanda has two young children. Needless to say, her hands are full! By Jennifer Farrington Published March 27 2025, 9:35 a.m. ET

It’s been more than 17 years since the murder of British college student Meredith Kercher, who was found dead in November 2007 inside a villa in Perugia, Italy. She had been sharing the space with American exchange student Amanda Knox, who was 20 at the time, while Meredith was 21. The tragedy turned Amanda’s life upside down, though no one was more affected than Meredith’s loved ones. Amanda and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were charged and later convicted of murder in 2009.

Amanda was sentenced to 26 years in prison but was fully exonerated after four. Since then, she’s worked to rewrite her story — serving on the Innocence Project's board, publishing two books, including Free: My Search for Meaning, and co-hosting the true crime podcast Labyrinths with her husband, Christopher Robinson. A lot has changed in Amanda’s life, including the fact that she’s now a mom of two. Here’s everything to know about her kids.

Amanda Knox shares two children with her husband, Christopher Robinson.

After Amanda’s conviction was overturned in 2015, along with Raffaele’s, she was finally free to move on with her life. Overcoming the narrative that had followed her for years wasn’t easy (and may still be a challenge), but she found love with Christopher, and the two married in February 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson, in 2021 and their son, Echo, in September 2023.

While Amanda remains outspoken, sharing her story and advocating for the wrongfully convicted, she’s also focused on raising her kids, answering their questions, and cherishing time with them.

Amanda Knox says she will "always answer [her] daughter's questions with age-appropriate honesty."

Amanda’s kids may be young now, but as they grow, they’re bound to come across information about their mom, or have it pushed in their faces. When that time comes, Amanda says she’s ready. In a March 2025 interview with NPR, she explained, "I 100 percent believe in transparency and honesty, and I should always answer my daughter's questions with age-appropriate honesty and not treat this story as like this weird taboo aspect of my life and our lives."

Having lived through an unimaginable experience, Amanda understands that her children will face their own challenges. But she’s confident in the lessons she can share, saying, "I feel really confident that I can show my daughter that stuff will happen that is painful and out of your control and inevitable, but it doesn't define you, and you can find your way through it."

Until that time comes, Amanda is cherishing the small but meaningful moments with her kids, whether it’s chasing them around the playground or serving as a human racetrack for her son’s toy car (parents, you get it). In a March 4, 2025, Instagram post, she shared a sweet moment with her daughter on the playground, writing that she was on "Mommy! Catch me!" duty."