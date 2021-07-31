Amanda Knox Has a Message for the Press: Think of Meredith Kercher’s Family

Even now, years after she and ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were acquitted of the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy, it seems Amanda Knox can’t get away from that chapter of her life.

Knox, now 34, is speaking out about the new film Stillwater, which bears certain parallels to her story. She’s also expressing concern for Kercher’s family and the impact that the film’s press coverage will have on them as well.