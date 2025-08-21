One of Amanda Knox's Roommates Always Thought She Was a Bit Peculiar "I don't know about you, but I really don't think that that's normal." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 21 2025, 6:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When 21-year-old Meredith Kercher was studying abroad in Italy back in November 2007, she was excited to leave London. Part of the experience was living with roommates she had never met. One was Amanda Knox, whose name would be forever linked with Kercher's, after the British girl was fatally stabbed in the flat she shared with Knox and two other girls.

The night Kercher was murdered, Knox spent the evening with her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito. Filomena Romanelli, another of Knox and Kercher's roommates, had also spent the night with her own boyfriend. She and a friend were on their way to the market the next morning when they received a frantic call from Knox about a possible break-in at their apartment. Two years later, Romanelli was testifying at Knox and Sollecito's trial. Where is she now? Here's what we know.

Where is Amanda Knox's former roommate Filomena Romanelli now?

Following the trial, Romanelli disappeared from the public eye. Apart from Knox and Sollecito, Romanelli was closest to the case in terms of the crime scene itself. When she answered Knox's panicked call, Romanelli was met with a flurry of information, per The Guardian.

Romanelli testified that Knox told her when she got home, the door to the flat was open. Then Knox said she took a shower but noticed blood in the bathroom. "But Amanda. I don't understand," said Romanelli. "Explain to me, because there's something odd. The door's open. You take a shower. There's blood. But where's Meredith," asked Romanelli who said Knox told her she didn't know.

When Romanelli repeated this conversation during her testimony, she looked at the judge and said, "I don't know about you, but I really don't think that that's normal." Once Romanelli and her boyfriend got to the flat, they noticed the window in her bedroom was broken, but nothing was missing. Although her dresser drawers were open and clothes were on the floor, Romanelli's laptop, jewelry, and designer handbag were still in the room. That's when Romanelli's boyfriend kicked in Kercher's door.

Romanelli said Knox and Meredith Kercher were initially friends.

On her first day of testimony, Romanelli told the court that Kercher and Knox were friends when they first moved in, reports NBC News. "They had interests in common, at the beginning they surely had a good relationship, there was no reason not to get along," recalled Romanelli. "Along the way, they didn't really go separate ways, but they developed personal interests that they pursued individually."

According to Romanelli, Kercher was more focused on her studies. Knox had a variety of interests that included music, sports, and languages. "Sometimes she had unusual attitudes, like she would start doing yoga while we were speaking, or she would play guitar while we were watching TV," said Romanelli.