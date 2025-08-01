Amanda Knox Professionally Advocates for Prison Reform and Has Found Love Again Amanda Knox never gives up. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 31 2025, 8:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@amamaknox

When it comes to fighting, Amanda Knox has survived more than her fair share of battles. Back in 2007, the then 20-year-old Knox was part of an exchange program at the University for Foreigners in Perugia, Italy, where she roomed with British student Meredith Kercher. Less than two months after arriving, Knox returned home from her boyfriend's one morning only to find Kercher's dead body.

Knox and her boyfriend, an Italian named Raffaele Sollecito, were charged with murdering Kercher. The Italian police mistreated Knox during their investigation, while the American media framed her as some sort of femme fatale. The twists and turns of this story are shocking and resulted in a four-year prison sentence for Knox, who was released in October 2011 after a court of appeals overturned her murder conviction. Where is she now? Here's what we know.

Where is Amanda Knox now? She dealt with a lot of legal issues.

Knox's legal troubles didn't end after she was released. She went home to the United States and was not present for the March 2013 retrial, which also ended in a conviction. Two years later, the Supreme Court of Cassation ruled the case had no foundation and acquitted Knox and Sollecito. There was also another case going on.

While Italian police were interrogating her in a language she could barely understand, Knox accused her former boss, Patrick Lumumba, of murdering Kercher. Because of that, she was handed a three-year sentence for slander that was folded into the four years she was already served. This meant Knox was a fully free woman. Although she tried to get the slander conviction overturned, it was ultimately upheld in June 2024.

Knox has done a lot personally and professionally.

When Knox returned to the United States in 2011, she finished her degree, which was challenging given that reporters refused to give her a moment's peace. Her family was also deeply in debt after using most of their resources to fight Knox's conviction. The money made from Knox's April 2013 memoir, Waiting to Be Heard: A Memoir, all went towards legal fees for her Italian lawyers.

Despite all of this, Knox found her footing in advocacy work through various channels. She works with the Innocence Project, who helps other wrongfully accused individuals. Knox has hosted a few podcasts, one of which took a hard look at true crime while another dealt with the resiliency of humans. In 2025, Knox released Free: My Search for Meaning, which takes a deep dive into how she survived prison and what it took to reintegrate into society.