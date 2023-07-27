Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Amazon Delivery Driver Takes Dip In Customer’s Pool After Reading Note on Door An Amazon customer's home surveillance camera recorded a delivery driver taking them up on their offer to take a dip in their swimming pool. By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 27 2023, Published 8:55 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @memezar

If you're fortunate to work in a job that mostly takes place indoors during the summer months where you get to enjoy air-conditioning, then you've been shielded from some of the gnarly work conditions that folks who have to work their jobs in the blistering heat in order to make ends meet.

Delivery drivers are one such demographic who not only have to trek outdoors during the hottest times of the day, but they've got to lug around packages while doing so. NBC News reported that between 2015 and 2018, there were 100 UPS workers alone who fainted due to heat exhaustion while they were working a summer shift.

Reuters also reported that in June of 2023 that contracted delivery drivers who fulfilled shipments for Amazon in California joined a union after expressing concerns over heatwave-related safety concerns,

One Amazon customer thought of a creative way they would offer delivery drivers bringing goods to their home a way for them to help beat the heat: by offering them a dip into their pool.

@memezar That JUMP into the pool was incredible 😂😂😂 #Memezar (Mario Fermin via ViralHog) *posted for entertainment purposes, do not try this*

The video, which was reposted to the @memezar TikTok account, shows an Amazon delivery driver walking in the backyard of a house, and it appears that they read a note on the door.

A text overlay in the video delineates what that message read: "I left my delivery driver a note saying, 'If you want to go for a swim, you are welcome to,'"

The original poster of the video, however, also expressed that they didn't think the driver would take them up on their offer: "I didn't expect him to do it UNTIL I checked the security footage..."

Another overlay in the video reads: "Bro let his intrusive thoughts win" The clip shows the driver, after reading the note, walking up to the diving board in the backyard of the home and launching himself directly into the pool, fully clothed.

It was probably a welcome respite from the heat, which has been particularly brutal in 2023 with furnace-like waves affecting multiple parts of the country, leaving throngs of Americans feeling the burn.

One commenter who saw the video responded that they would've probably done the same thing as the driver, given how hot they can get while performing deliveries during the summer months: "as a delivery driver myself, during this heat we will jump into a pool, no hesitation if allowed"

Another said that the driver was probably extremely grateful for the offer, as was evident in the video: his fervor in jumping into the pool was palpable: "You are an angel in his eyes. It's so hot rn I know he was thankful."

Someone else joked that the temperature outside was probably so bad, his clothes must've dried by the time he made it back into his truck: "It’s so hot he was dry before he got to the truck"

While another made a quip as to what the driver may've been thinking as he vaulted himself from the diving board and directly into the cool water: "'Finally a bathroom break not inside a bottle'"

There have been other instances of delivery driver customers coming up with considerate ways to help outdoor workers beat the heat: some leave out coolers filled with water and beverages for them to enjoy while they're performing deliveries.

