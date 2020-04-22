PSA: Protect Yourself From This New Amazon Text Message Scam — What to Know!

Keep reading to find out more and how to protect yourself!

As individuals continue to self-quarantine amid the current coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), people who are purchasing packages from Amazon and FedEx need to be careful when it comes to opening delivery updates via text and email. Scammers are hoping to profit off customers and are disguising text messages to appear as coming from these well-known enterprises.

Here's what to know about the Amazon Rewards text message scam.

According to CBS News, people across the United States have been receiving text messages from companies such as Amazon asking for "delivery preferences." Hackers are attempting to gain personal information in a scam known as "smishing."

According to Justin Duino (via CBS), managing editor of How-To Geek, people who click on the link are directed to a fake Amazon survey. It entices individuals to enter their credit card information for shipping purposes and offers free watches and other gifts as a reward. However, it is all a scam. "When you dig into it, it's asking you to sign up for a trial to the company where they'll charge you almost $100 a month," he explained.

As a rule of thumb, think before you click. One Twitter user offered some advice for people who receive emails from corporations, writing: "The phishing email scam artists have gotten a little better, yet they still can't hide their email addresses, folks, so make sure you check email addresses from the sender before you click on any links. That being said, no grammatical errors and the @amazon header looked legit."

Another person shared the text she received, captioning the photo: "PSA: For some reason it looks like many SCAM/HOAX emails & texts are being sent and targeting people ... Please don’t click on any links from 'Amazon' or 'PayPal' your information will most likely be hacked. Be careful!"

PSA: For some reason it looks like many SCAM/HOAX emails & texts are being sent and targeting people in the imperial valley! Please don’t click on any links from “amazon” or “PayPal” your information will most likely be hacked



Be careful!! pic.twitter.com/ez7UoExhVa — Alyssa Villasenor (@Aly_Villasenor) April 20, 2020

"Received scam emails from PayPal, Amazon and Apple within 2 days...scammers are working extra hard these days. They gotta make their money somehow I guess," tweeted one person. To digitally protect yourself, the Better Business Bureau has a few helpful tips on how one can avoid falling victim to internet and/or text scams.

