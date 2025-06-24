Figure Skater Amber Glenn Is Open About Her Sexuality, but Does She Have a Partner? Amber Glenn was in a public relationship with fellow figure skater Nathan Chen from 2016-2017 and later came out as pansexual. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 24 2025, 5:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

U.S. figure skater Amber Glenn's athletic skills have allowed her to achieve milestones that not too many in her field can do. Born on Oct. 28, 1999, Amber gained prominence for her skating abilities at an early age and has since earned multiple accolades, including becoming a 2024–25 Grand Prix Final champion and the U.S. national champion in 2024 and 2025. She's also one of the few women to land a triple axel in an international competition.

As if you couldn't respect the hustle alone, the ice queen also made history by living her truth. In December 2019, she came out as bisexual and pansexual, making her the first openly LGBTQ+ women's singles skater on Team USA. Her openness about her sexuality led many to wonder if she's in a relationship with whoever she chooses. So, does Amber have a partner? Here's what to know.

Does Amber Glenn have a partner?

Despite being open about who she's attracted to, Amber is seemingly more private about who she's actually dating. As of this writing, the figure skater appears to be single, and if she isn't, she's decided to keep her possible partner off of social media.

However, according to The U.S. Sun, Amber has been romantically linked to several other figure skating icons, including Vincent Zhou and Nathan Chen. She and Vincent were rumored to be dating in 2019, and she was reportedly in a relationship with Nathan between 2016 and 2017. Amber, then 16, confirmed they were dating by professing her love for him on Instagram. Nathan was her last public relationship.

Although she doesn't seem to have a partner now, Amber has shared how mindful she is of how her coming out at 19 has helped other young people do the same. During her 2021 op-ed for Team USA titled "What Pride Month Means To Me As An Out Athlete," she shared how grateful she was that her family and friends were "supportive and great" when she came out, as she's aware that's not every LGBTQ+ child's story. Amber also said discussing her bisexuality and pansexuality made it easier to share when she met a potential partner.

"At 16 when my friends and training mates were starting to look at the opposite sex, I was crushing on both males and females," she recalled. "I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to make my teammates and my friends feel uncomfortable."

"But over time people started to notice that when I talked about what a great person someone was and how much we got along, the gender didn’t seem to matter," Amber added. "As a bi/pan sexual woman I plan to love someone regardless of their sex or gender identity. For me, if everything works out well, it works out well — no matter what gender you associate with."

Amber Glenn has been candid about her mental health.

Amber's willingness to share details about her life comes easily to her. In addition to being an open member of the LGBTQ+ community, she's also a mental health advocate. She has been known to open up to her fans about her mental health struggles since her early career.

In 2015, when she was, as she explained to Today, in a "very dark place," she checked herself into a mental facility. It was there that Amber was diagnosed with anxiety, depression, and an eating disorder. She's also been open about living with ADHD.

After taking time to herself to process her diagnoses and tend to them in a "healthy way," the celebrated skater was ready to share her story with her supporters. Amber said she's happy that she can now encourage her fans who are also struggling with similar issues.