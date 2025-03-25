What Happened to Canadian Figure Skater Jessica Dubé After Her Injury? Jessica Dubé is a three-time Canadian national champion pairs figure skater, largely known for her highly successful partnership with Bryce Davison. By Danielle Jennings Published March 25 2025, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

There are certain sports moments that are so shocking they are embedded in your memory forever — and one such incident involves retired Canadian figure skater Jessica Dubé, whose on-ice accident sent shockwaves through the figure skating world.

Jessica is a three-time Canadian national champion pairs figure skater, largely known for her highly successful partnership with Bryce Davison, which earned the duo gold medals in 2007, 2009, and 2010.

What happened to Jessica Dubé?

On Feb. 8, 2007, during a free skate at the Four Continents Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jessica, who was just 19 at the time, was struck in the face with the blade of Bryce’s skate, according to U.S. Figure Skating.

The two were doing a side-by-side camel spin and when they drifted towards each other on the ice, Jessica’s face and the blade of Bryce’s skate connected, per the outlet. She immediately fell to the ice as her face pooled with blood, requiring her to receive 83 stitches and undergo emergency surgery the same day, CNN reported.

Despite her shocking accident, Jessica’s road to recovery was surprisingly brief.

Shortly after the incident, in March 2007, and following her successful surgery and treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, Jessica went on to skate again with Bryce. "We did pretty much everything right away," she said at the time, per ESPN.

"The spin was the first thing we did when we got back together. We decided to come here as soon as I got out of the hospital. "It's healing very well, so I'm not shy at all," Jessica added. "I'm feeling really good."

Jessica’s post-accident career included a change in partnership and eventual retirement.

In 2009, Jessica and Bryce were again involved in a collision on the ice at the 2009 World Team Trophy exhibition in Tokyo where Jessica accidentally struck Bryce in the head, leaving him unable to catch her. She landed on the ice and hit her head — luckily, there were no serious injuries, per Skate Today.

Two years later, in April 2011, Jessica announced that she had decided to team up with Sébastien Wolfe as her new partner, a partnership that was not nearly as successful as what she had achieved with Bryce. She also had solo outings as a figure skater following her injury, but in January 2013, Jessica officially announced her retirement from the sport, Skate Canada reported.