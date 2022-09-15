'Last Light' Star Amber Rose Revah Breaks Down Those Intense Fight Scenes Opposite Matthew Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

Did you do a lot of the fight sequences yourself on-screen or was it a stunt double?

ARR: Some [was a] double, but ... I'm a bit pedantic on ... I always feel that, you know, it would have this character's energy. So it ended up that with pretty much all of the stunts, I just was like, 'I want to do them myself.' So it ended up that we were filming in midwinter in Prague, and I was getting bashed against this, brushed against that. I mean, I have photos of the bruises on my body. ... I'm really proud of it because I think it makes a difference. And I like that I can see that it's me getting whacked and hit, all safely, of course, because our stunt team made sure it was safe.