Peacock's 'Last Light' Director Dennie Gordon Says Matthew Fox Has "Innate Heroism" (EXCLUSIVE)

What was something that Matthew Fox brought to the character of Andy? Was there a discussion that the two of you had of where he saw the character's story arc? At times, the audience feels sympathetic toward his character but also angered by his actions.

DG: Yes, it was very tricky. And thank God Matthew was aboard as executive producer. He was a creative partner for me in every way. And we wanted to walk that line, we wanted it to be gray. We didn't want it to be black and white. It felt more impactful for us if we learn about Matthew's past, and we learn all the pressures against him and the reason he made all of those decisions, and that he can be kind of a guiding light for us, a force for good and a force for change.