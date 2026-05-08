'Unexpected's Amya and Jose Reveal if They're Still Together After Filming Ended "I've been a baddie mom." By Chrissy Bobic Updated May 8 2026, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: TLC

At the start of Season 7 of Unexpected on TLC, the young couple, Jose and Amya, seem to be pretty strong. Well, as strong a couple as they can be, as kids who have just welcomed an infant together. But when they face some issues, it's not a total shock to viewers since, again, these are kids we're talking about.

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So, are Jose and Amya still together now, after Unexpected? They have shared social media posts together and done live Q&As that make it seem possible that they stayed together after filming ended. However, it wouldn't be a total shock to learn they split up, given their struggles as a couple and as young parents.

Source: TLC

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Are Amya and Jose still together after 'Unexpected'?

To some fans, it's almost impossible to imagine Jose and Amya still together. At the start of their season of Unexpected, they are both 17 years old. That might not be as young as fellow Season 7 couple Bella and Hunter, who are 15 and 13, respectively, at the start of the season, but they're still kids.

And, even before filming ended, Jose and Amya broke up. Amya shares as much in the Unexpected finale when she tells producers she has "been a baddie mom" since the breakup and that she started dating a woman after she and Jose split up. Amya also tells producers that she got her "confidence back" and that she is happier now that they are no longer together.

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Outside of the show, it looks like Jose and Amya are still broken up, though they seem to be co-parenting their son. In a TikTok live that Amya's mom, known as Mama G, filmed, which was then shared on the platform, Mama G explains that Jose is supportive of Amya's relationship and he is friendly with her girlfriend too. But, Mama G adds, "They are not in a throuple." Just in case fans were wondering.

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In the same TikTok live, Jose appears and tells the camera, "I'm just here for Sammy. Like, realistically, I'm here because I'm here to take care of Sammy." Amya confirmed their breakup once again in a TikTok of her own from late April 2026. In it, she wrote on the screen, "There's no way y'all expected me to stay with someone that told me to my face they don't love me anymore and we are doing better co-parenting than when we were [together]."

Who is Amya dating now after Season 7 of 'Unexpected' ended?