Remember James Kennedy From 'Unexpected'? His Life Took a Turn That’s, Well, Unexpected Despite fans' inquiries, James Kennedy seems content remaining an enigma, with just an occasional social media post as an update. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 18 2026, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @James Kennedy

TLC’s first season of Unexpected introduced viewers to 16-year-old mom-to-be Lilly Bennett and her baby’s soon-to-be-dad, 17-year-old James Kennedy. Despite their young ages, the duo felt confident in their abilities to navigate parenthood, with James citing being raised in a large family as a source of inspiration.

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However, his past quickly proved to be far from a glimpse into his future, as James quickly alienated viewers with his arrogant and unattentive demeanor. In the end, he gave Lilly a promise ring, which turned out to be another failed prediction, as the pair broke up shortly after filming the show. While Lilly has clearly moved on and found a new baby dad for her youngest child, fans wonder what happened to James and where he is now.

Source: TLC

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Where is Lilly's first baby daddy from 'Unexpected' now?

It’s been nearly a decade since the reality TV star graced our screens, and James seems perfectly content remaining an enigma, with nothing more than the occasional social media photo or life update for the public to dissect. Surprisingly, James seems entirely uninterested in improving the world’s perception of him, as he’s stepped away from the limelight altogether and now lives as a private citizen.

His social media accounts are set to private, he has not returned to Unexpected despite Lilly being featured in Season 6, and he’s largely ignored his 4,485 Instagram followers’ inquiries. This is a departure from reality TV villain norms, as many of them attempt to change the public’s perception of them after receiving backlash.

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James Kennedy insists on playing an active role in his daughter's life.

Despite showing a disinterest in fixing his reputation, James obviously feels it's important to prove he plays a role in his daughter Aaliyah’s life. The young father’s sole public Instagram post is a photo of him with his child, playing around with a dog filter. The short caption is a simple red heart emoji. Although the picture still receives the occasional comment complimenting James and Aaliyah’s appearance, and asking for new photos, the TLC alum has remained quiet.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @James Kennedy

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In fact, has not publicized any posts since that image, which was uploaded in 2022. We don’t just need to take his word—or photo—for his status as a dad, though, as sources close to Lilly have confirmed that James is present in Aaliyah’s life. Known for breaking promises, it appears that being an active father is one vow that James has kept.

James Kennedy's ex may share some insights.

It seems that no matter how much fans ask for updates, James will remain mum about his current endeavors. That said, his co-parent, Lilly, hasn’t shared James’s aversion to the spotlight. With her previous return to Unexpected and her frequent social media updates flaunting her two children and her marriage to Lawrence Bishop III, fans eagerly wait for the young mother to let something slip.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @Lilly Bennett