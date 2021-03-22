Are 'Unexpected' Stars Tyra Boisseau and Alex Wilson Still Together?

Each season of Unexpected follows teen couples as they get ready to welcome babies. Like MTV's 16 & Pregnant, the TLC series also features the couples' extended family members as they adapt to the pregnancy news themselves. During the third season, viewers were introduced to Alex Wilson and Tyra Boisseau, who were expecting a baby girl.

Tyra's younger sister, Tiarra Boisseau, gave birth just a few days before Tyra announced that she was pregnant. The back-to-back teen pregnancies in the family were alarming for Tyra's mom, as she had struggled herself as a young parent. But, Alex and Tyra aimed to prove that their romance could survive any curveballs. Their relationship was put to the test as Tyra juggled her newborn with her aspirations to graduate high school on time, go to college, and to continue cheerleading.

While many of the partners on the show prove to be unsupportive, Alex won fans over by stepping up once Tyra enrolled in college. Are Tyra and Alex still together from Unexpected? The two are dealing with relationship drama in Season 4.

Alex and Tyra attempted a long distance relationship on 'Unexpected' Season 4. Unlike some of other Unexpected couples, who found out they were pregnant soon after they began dating, Alex and Tyra had been together for years before welcoming daughter Layla Rose. The two managed to stay together after the baby was born, but they're dealing with various issues in Season 4. Tyra did end up pursuing her cheerleading dreams at Campbellsville University, but the school was three hours away from home. Article continues below advertisement While Tyra was living at school, Alex and Layla were continuing to live together at his grandmother's house in Kentucky. The distance definitely took a toll on Tyra and Alex's relationship. "When you're in a relationship with somebody for eight years, there are just certain things that get on your nerves," Tyra explained on the Jan. 24 episode. "Not only that, but we've had to have a relationship long distance with each other. I can feel me and Alex starting to go down hill. But, Layla's happiness is the most important thing to me. That's why I'm not going to let her see any tension between me and her dad." Article continues below advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Wilson (@alex14wilson) Things got even worse when Tyra remained focused on her daughter instead of Alex during a visit back home. Alex wondered if he would ever be a priority for the college student. Article continues below advertisement