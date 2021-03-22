Are 'Unexpected' Stars Tyra Boisseau and Alex Wilson Still Together?By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 22 2021, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
Each season of Unexpected follows teen couples as they get ready to welcome babies. Like MTV's 16 & Pregnant, the TLC series also features the couples' extended family members as they adapt to the pregnancy news themselves.
During the third season, viewers were introduced to Alex Wilson and Tyra Boisseau, who were expecting a baby girl.
Tyra's younger sister, Tiarra Boisseau, gave birth just a few days before Tyra announced that she was pregnant. The back-to-back teen pregnancies in the family were alarming for Tyra's mom, as she had struggled herself as a young parent.
But, Alex and Tyra aimed to prove that their romance could survive any curveballs. Their relationship was put to the test as Tyra juggled her newborn with her aspirations to graduate high school on time, go to college, and to continue cheerleading.
While many of the partners on the show prove to be unsupportive, Alex won fans over by stepping up once Tyra enrolled in college.
Are Tyra and Alex still together from Unexpected? The two are dealing with relationship drama in Season 4.
Alex and Tyra attempted a long distance relationship on 'Unexpected' Season 4.
Unlike some of other Unexpected couples, who found out they were pregnant soon after they began dating, Alex and Tyra had been together for years before welcoming daughter Layla Rose.
The two managed to stay together after the baby was born, but they're dealing with various issues in Season 4. Tyra did end up pursuing her cheerleading dreams at Campbellsville University, but the school was three hours away from home.
While Tyra was living at school, Alex and Layla were continuing to live together at his grandmother's house in Kentucky.
The distance definitely took a toll on Tyra and Alex's relationship.
"When you're in a relationship with somebody for eight years, there are just certain things that get on your nerves," Tyra explained on the Jan. 24 episode. "Not only that, but we've had to have a relationship long distance with each other. I can feel me and Alex starting to go down hill. But, Layla's happiness is the most important thing to me. That's why I'm not going to let her see any tension between me and her dad."
Things got even worse when Tyra remained focused on her daughter instead of Alex during a visit back home. Alex wondered if he would ever be a priority for the college student.
Are Tyra and Alex still together from 'Unexpected'?
Though the two were giving their relationship a go on Season 4 of Unexpected, they did break up in 2020. With Tyra at school, the pair decided that they would remain apart until distance was no longer an issue.
Alex and Tyra have since sparked reconciliation rumors online. They celebrated Alex's 21st birthday together in January of 2021, but the two have yet to share an update themselves.
Tyra reportedly left her dorm once the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns began, which could have led a potential reunion between her and Alex. It remains to be seen if this will be a featured storyline on Unexpected.
The young parents do have plenty to celebrate these days. Layla Rose turned two on March 8, 2021.
Unexpected airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.