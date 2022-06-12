‘Unexpected’: Tyra Says Alex Chose Her Over the Birth of His Supposed New Baby

“When me and Alex first moved in together, things were good between us,” Tyra explained in one episode this season. “We were just so happy to get on our feet together, get a house, pay our bills on time, Alex has a job. And then, I don’t know, it just recently started going backwards, like, two months ago, when he told me he was seeing someone else.”

And now that someone else — or maybe a different someone else! — has welcomed a baby that is supposedly his…