'Unexpected' Star McKayla Adkins Just Got Engaged to Her Boyfriend Ethan After a Year of Dating

In 2017, we were introduced to 16-year-old McKayla Adkins and her boyfriend, Caelan Morrison , who were expecting their first child together. Although tensions were high between McKayla and Caelan’s families, the couple fought hard to keep their relationship intact and ultimately welcomed a second child two years later.

McKayla and Caelan appeared on the first three seasons of Unexpected but have since parted ways with the TLC reality show, and fans want to know what the teen mom is up to these days. Where is Unexpected star McKayla Adkins now?

Where is ‘Unexpected’ star McKayla Adkins now?

When we last saw McKayla Adkins on Season 3 of Unexpected, she and Caelan were at odds, and things didn’t improve after the couple left the show. Although they briefly tried to rekindle their relationship, in February of 2020, McKayla released a YouTube video entitled “We broke up. My side of the story.” Today, she seems to have completely moved on from Caelan.

According to McKayla’s Instagram, she’s now engaged to her boyfriend Ethan, who proposed to the former TLC reality star shortly after the couple’s one-year anniversary in April. In an Instagram post, McKayla thanked her partner for his patience and empathy throughout their brief but meaningful relationship.

She wrote in a caption, “Happy sweetest day, thank you for traveling across the country with me and making it the third best experience of my life. Thank you for being my best friend and never judging me but only loving me. Thank you for caring about my kids and being patient. Just, thank you. I love you a lot.”

Meanwhile, it appears that McKayla and the father of her children still don’t quite see eye to eye. In January, Caelan posted a TikTok featuring their sons, and McKayla was not happy about it. The now 20-year-old mother previously expressed that she didn’t want her kids on social media — a rule that Caelan blatantly defied.

