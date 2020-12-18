'Unexpected' Season 4 Includes Some New Young Moms

Much like the shows in MTV’s Teen Mom franchise, TLC’s Unexpected follows the trials and triumphs of young teenage parents and the moms and dads who are still raising them. Since it debuted in 2017, millions of fans have followed the different stories, eager to learn about how the young moms turn out and if they are able to accept the huge responsibility of raising babies when they themselves are still technically children.

Season 4 of Unexpected is no different in that respect, but it does include three new young couples to share their own stories with viewers everywhere. Young mom Tyra Boisseau is returning to Unexpected from Season 3, but other than her, the cast is brand new. And, needless to say, fans are ready to see how their stories unfold.

Without further delay, these are the new couples on Unexpected Season 4.