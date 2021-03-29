Reanna and Taron Won't Appear in the Rest of Season 4 of 'Unexpected'

At the same time, rumors began circulating that teen couple Reanna Cline and Taron Ward were being kicked off the show. Why did Unexpected stop airing, and why won't the couple be on the show for the rest of the season?

Midway through Season 4 of TLC's teen pregnancy show Unexpected , the program took an unexpected (pun not intended) break, leaving viewers hanging. The regular Monday night air time was put on hold for more than a month, leaving viewers very confused.

Why did 'Unexpected' stop airing?

Unexpected had to take a break mid-season, leaving viewers hanging for the season's last few episodes due to an unexplained delay. While TLC never put out an official statement as to why the show would be delayed, viewers quickly pieced together that it was because Reanna and her boyfriend were being cut out of the show. The mid-season trailer following the delay had the couple cut almost entirely from it, leading many to discern that they were kicked off.

Source: TLC Reanna Cline (left) and Taron Ward (right)

Reanna's mom reportedly confirmed in a Facebook comment that her daughter would not be returning, and her sister, Jarea, offered a further comment in a tweet. "We aren't returning for personal reasons. Before anyone comes up with their own ideas of why!" Jarea said, though she did not clarify what "personal reasons" meant. McKayla Adkins also commented on an Instagram post about Reanna and Taron's departure, writing, "Lol honestly not surprised if you don’t suck their d--ks they hate you."

"Granted I have no idea what happened but just my guess," she followed up in another comment. At this time, there is no official word from TLC or Reanna and Taron as to why they won't be finishing out the season, though there has been plenty of speculation.