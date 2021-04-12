Are Lilly Bennett and Lawrence Bishop III from 'Unexpected' Still Together?

The teens featured on each season of TLC's Unexpected are navigating parenthood for the first time, but many of them are also attempting to keep their romantic relationships in tact. A lot of the young couples part ways after appearing on the show together, once the stress becomes too much to handle.

When Lilly Bennett made her Unexpected debut on Season 1, she was expecting daughter Aaliyah with then-boyfriend James Kennedy (no, he's not the DJ from Vanderpump Rules).