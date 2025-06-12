Ananda Lewis Was Very Close With Her Sister, Dr. Lakshmi Emory — All About Her Ananda's sister confirmed her death in a June 11, 2025, Facebook post. By Jennifer Farrington Published June 12 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Ananda Lewis

If you were around in the ’90s and old enough to be watching MTV, then you definitely remember the name Ananda Lewis. She was best known for hosting two of the hottest shows of the era — Total Request Live and The Hot Zone. Her energy and vibe were everything. But in 2019, Ananda received devastating news. She had been diagnosed with stage III breast cancer. While she opted not to undergo a double mastectomy, she did pursue other treatments, including some forms of chemotherapy.

Sadly, by the end of 2023, her cancer had progressed to Stage 4. Then came the heartbreaking update in mid-June 2025 — Ananda had passed away at the age of 52. Her sister, Dr. Lakshmi Emory, confirmed the news in a June 11 Facebook post, writing: “She’s free, and in His heavenly arms. Lord, rest her soul.” The two were incredibly close, and Ananda often referred to Lakshmi as her “ride or die.” Here’s everything to know about the sister who stood by her side through it all.

Who is Ananda Lewis’s sister, Lakshmi Emory?

Ananda Lewis’s sister might not be super active on social media or widely known in the entertainment world like Ananda was, but in the medical field, she’s kind of a big deal. Based in Oakbrook, Ill., Dr. Lakshmi Emory has over 20 years of experience in family medicine, according to Healthgrades.

As of 2024, she was serving as the Chief Medical Officer for Aetna Better Health of Illinois. One of her key goals at the time was improving “behavioral health services for both children and adults in the state,” per a LinkedIn post from the Illinois Association of Medicaid Health Plans.

Lakshmi graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine back in 2000 and has been affiliated with several medical facilities, including Advocate Christ Medical Center and Advocate South Suburban Hospital. While she’s not actively seeing patients, she’s still out there advocating for medical reform, like in October 2023, when she appeared on a panel at a State of Reform event.

In March 2024, Lakshmi was recognized in an Instagram post as a First Year Honoree at the 24th Annual Society of Mannequins event, an organization that celebrates “African-American fashionistas who are exemplary leaders and role models in their fields and communities,” according to its website.

Ananda Lewis said her sister was her “first friend” and her “ride or die from the beginning.”

Ananda and her sister Lakshmi may have taken very different career paths, but they were incredibly close. In a heartfelt Facebook post shared in August 2022, Ananda celebrated Lakshmi’s birthday with a sweet tribute. She shared a carousel of throwback photos of the two of them as kids, giving off not just a wave of nostalgia, but now, a little sadness knowing Ananda is no longer with us.

In the post, Ananda called Lakshmi her “first friend” and said she had always been there for her through everything. “I love you so much and wish you the happiest birthday yet,” she said in a voiceover as the childhood photos played across the screen. She praised her sister as an “amazing mother and wife,” which confirms Lakshmi has children and is married.

