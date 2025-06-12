Ananda Lewis Was Married to Will Smith's Brother Prior to Her Death at 52 Ananda Lewis was married to Will Smith's husband. By Joseph Allen Published June 12 2025, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis has died at the age of 52. The news of her death was confirmed by her sister, Lakshmi Emory, who posted a tribute to her on Facebook. The former MTV VJ was best known for her work on the network, but following the news of her death, many wanted to know more about the rest of her life.

Ananda had been public about her breast cancer diagnosis and the treatment she underwent as a result. Here's what we know about who she was married to, and how long the two of them have been together.

Was Ananda Lewis married?

While there isn't a ton of information available about her personal life, Ananda is married to Harry Smith, the brother of actor Will Smith. Harry works as the CEO of Smith Global Media and seems to have taken advantage of his brother's connections in Hollywood. Harry works as a producer on various projects, including some that Will has starred in. Prior to that, he worked as an accountant and seems to have been responsible for handling his brother's finances.

Harry, along with Will and his twin sister Ellen, were born and raised in Philadelphia, and it seems like Will and Harry have remained close in the years since. In 2011, Harry and Ananda welcomed a son named Langston. Although they are not in the public eye to the same extent as Harry's brother, it seems like they have consistently traveled in the kinds of circles where Will has made a name for himself.

Ananda was remarkably vulnerable about her cancer diagnosis.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, Ananda spoke often and openly about her diagnosis and treatment. “I need you to share this with the women in your life who may be as stubborn as I was about mammograms, and I need you to tell them that they have to do it,” Lewis said in her announcement. “Early detection, especially for breast cancer, changes your outcome. It can save their life.”

She also said that her diagnosis had led her to more fully appreciate every moment that she had been given. “The cancer diagnosis caused me to change things in my life I never would have changed otherwise, that I needed to change but would not change,” she explained. “And those changes have allowed me access to more of my joy, more of the time.”

Ananda was best known for her work on MTV, where she appeared as the host of MTV Live and eventually went on to have her own talk show, The Ananda Lewis Show. Even as she interviewed everyone from Hilary Clinton to Kobe Bryant, though, she also remained a passionate advocate for the Black community and the social issues affecting it.